11 Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga tips for players of all ages

Having some Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga tips to hand will help you to maximise your progress, as you blast your way through this block-buster movie compilation. If you've played any Lego games before then you'll be familiar with the core concepts of breaking bricks, collecting studs, fighting enemies, and building stuff, but this latest adventure also packs in plenty of upgrades, a galaxy's worth of characters, and more collectibles than you can shake a stick at. If you're looking for some pointers to set yourself on the right track, then these essential Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga tips will guide you on your way.

1. Smash stuff, get studs

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Smash everything you see to reveal studs, then quickly gather them up as after a short time they'll flash and then disappear. The color of the studs is important as this reveals their value, with silver only worth 10 and gold 100, but keep a special eye out for blue as they're worth 1,000 and purple a whopping 10,000. Your ultimate aim is to fill all three studs bars at the top of the screen and achieve True Jedi status for that level, unlocking three Kyber Bricks to go towards upgrades. Studs are also used to purchase characters, ships, and other unlockables, so the more you can collect the better.

2. Grab your lost studs if you get eliminated

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

If you get defeated by an enemy or are eliminated by falling into a hazardous area, your character will explode in a shower of studs which are deducted from the overall total you've collected so far. Therefore as soon as your character respawns, you should quickly run around the area to grab all of those lost studs back before they disappear, though helpfully they don't go too far. Be wary of bright red objects as they explode when damaged, and if they take you out it'll look like they've dropped a load of studs but a chunk of them will be from your own stash, so shoot them from a distance to be safe.

If you're worried about losing too many studs by falling into hazardous areas, you can head to the Gameplay Options in the menu and enable Fall Recovery in the Controls section. With this turned on, you'll be returned to a safe position if you fall short on any critical jumps without dropping any studs in the process.

3. Use a variety of attacks

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

When fighting against enemies, you'll mainly be using your Normal attack button, but don't forget to add in Heavy and Jump attacks as well to mix things up and keep your combos going. You'll earn stud bonuses for higher combos, and you can track your progress with the bar on the right side of the screen – get another hit in before the combo timer bar runs out to keep it going and reach higher multipliers. If the word Blocked! appears then your enemy is deflecting your attack, so try some different moves to break through. During combat you may see an exclamation mark on a red background appear, and if you press the Counter button here then you'll not only avoid your enemy's attack, but also do huge damage to them in return.

4. Assess your options when given a choice of path

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Many of the levels feature branching paths, where you'll need to make a decision on which direction to head in next. When you reach these points, try to look as far ahead as possible and gauge which one to take – if you can see one of the options seemingly leads to a dead end, there's a good chance there will be a reward waiting there or a level challenge to complete that you'd overlook if you followed the other route. If the choice involves constructing one of several builds, you can use one of them before smashing it up to rebuild as the other, so you won't get locked into your first decision.

5. Upgrade your abilities as soon as possible

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Purchase Upgrades from the Holoprojector as soon as you can to improve your abilities, using studs and Kyber Bricks collected in levels. Focus on Core Upgrades first, for which you have to start at the top and work your way down the skill tree unlocking new Upgrades as you go, and although many of them have three levels available you should stick with just buying one level initially so you can progress through the available Upgrades. When you get down to the second full row, focus on maxing out Attract Studs and Collectible Detector as these will help you collect studs much more effectively while revealing collectibles in your vicinity.

With those upgrades secured, there are others for specific classes you can look at to further boost your stud collecting. The Bounty Hunter's Hidden Bounties upgrade causes defeated enemies to drop studs, while Hero Terminal Expert, Villain Terminal Expert, and Astromech Socket Expert will give you bonus studs for completing terminals and sockets, plus the Protocol Droid's Paid Translator earns studs for each alien language translation. The Scoundrel's Business Opportunist upgrade will reduce the studs cost of purchasing Rumors and Hints, which is useful later in the game when you're filling out your collectibles.

6. Don't overlook your other character(s) for problem solving

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Each type of character has their own unique abilities, and you can switch between multiple characters even while playing on your own to combine them and solve puzzles. For example, Jedi and Dark Side characters can use the Force to move objects, while Protocol Droids can interpret alien languages and Heroes can wear disguises. You’ll unlock loads of new Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters simply by playing through the levels, with some coming for free while others you’ll need to pay to unlock using your studs. If you select any character in the Character menu, you can see the cost needed to unlock it, and we don’t recommend spending your studs on rumors for these as most will be found naturally during the main story and side missions.

7. Datacards are really useful

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Datacards provide you with significant benefits when unlocked, such as boosting the value of studs collected or giving you a sidekick in battle, as well as providing access to a suite of humorous effects you can apply to the game. However, purchasing them carries a huge price tag and also requires an elusive datacard collectible, so you're better off waiting until the appropriate Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats have been revealed so you can equip them without spending all of your studs. Going for the Studs Multipliers first will really help you rack them up, so you can pay for more datacards, characters, and upgrades further down the line.

8. Chat with everyone to unlock Rumors

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Talk to any characters you see with a speech bubble floating over their heads, to get new information and unlock missions to complete for rewards. They can also unlock the Rumors for various unlocks and collectibles that you'd otherwise have to spend studs to purchase, so you're getting free advice to help track them down. There's no limit to the number of active missions you can have, so rack them up wherever you can to speed up your progress.

9. Use Missions in the Holoprojector to keep track of everything

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

By accessing the Missions tab of the Holoprojector, you can see a running total of all the collectibles found and tasks you've completed so far. Don't stress about trying to find and finish them all on your first playthrough of a level, as there are plenty you won't be able to get until returning in Free Play mode later with different characters and abilities. If you're struggling to find a particular collectible or activity then you can expand through the menu levels to highlight it, then purchase a Rumor to help point you in the right direction. Once you've got the details for the item (blue entry in the list) you can follow the Track prompt at the bottom of the screen to place a marker on it, which will help you zero in on the location when you get back to exploring.

10. Visit Galaxy Free Play to get collectibles

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Regular Free Play for individual levels unlocks after you first complete them, and although this lets you revisit and explore you'll be restricted to just the original characters. Galaxy Free Play is unlocked after you complete each Episode, which then allows you to go back to all free roam locations and planets to mop up outstanding objectives, find collectibles, and use any characters you've unlocked to access hidden areas or interact with items using their specific abilities.

11. Don’t forget to explore space

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

As you work your way through each Star Wars film, you’ll be hopping between all kinds of planets, from Naboo, to Hoth, to Crait, and of course, Tatooine. Each planet also has its own space area that you shouldn’t neglect, as there are usually a few things you can quickly mop up before a mission. Kyber Comets drift through space, and destroying them will get you lots of studs in addition to five Kyber Bricks. You'll also find Space Battle encounters where you can shoot down enemy starfighters for studs, and time trials races which award extra characters and ships if you get the gold medal.