Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga guide for tips and collectibles in a galaxy far, far away

This Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga guide is packed with useful tips and help regarding collectibles as you play through The Phantom Menace up to The Rise of Skywalker. This is the biggest Lego Star Wars game yet and it’s built on a new engine, so there’s quite a lot of new things to look out for, including upgrade systems, class abilities, and extras, and a massive character roster. Whatever you’re looking for, we should have you covered in this Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga guide.

Character list

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Mumble Mode (Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment) For players that want a more classic Lego Star Wars feel, activate Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Mumble Mode

The Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga characters list is absolutely massive – the biggest of any Lego game, in fact – featuring over 350 characters at launch, which will expand to over 400 with DLC character packs. If you want to check if your favorite Star Wars character made the cut, or who’s coming later in the DLC packs, read our guide for the full details.

Upgrade your game from PS4 to PS5

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

If you’ve managed to get your hands on a PS5 but bough the PS4 version of the game, don’t worry as there is a way to upgrade Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga PS4 to PS5. We’ve listed the upgrade methods you’ll need to upgrade your game for both physical disc and digital versions.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Help

Basic tips for getting started

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga changes things up quite considerably from previous Lego Star Wars games, so a few things might be a bit unfamiliar to you. Be sure to read these Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga tips just to be safe though.

Which upgrades are best?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

In Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, you can get Core Upgrades that apply to all characters and class-specific upgrades that enhance the abilities of a particular class. Overall, that means there are a lot of upgrades, so here are the best Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga upgrades you can get.

How does the Scavenger ability work?

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

It seems like a lot of players have been left pretty confused as to how the Scavenger class’s ability to craft items works. We’ve got the full details on how to unlock it and how to use it in our Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Scavenger ability guide so you can glide, break walls, and climb nets.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Collectibles

Datacard locations

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards are some of the most important collectibles to get in the game as they allow you to unlock cheats and extras that can really change the game in beneficial and funny ways. There are 19 of them across the galaxy, and here’s where you can find them all.

Kyber Brick locations

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment)

There are a lot of Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Kyber Bricks to collect – 1166 to be precise! A lot of them are quite easy to get out in free roam areas and you can get lots just for playing through the story levels. However, you’ll need to find a lot of them if you want to unlock all the upgrades, characters, ships, and more.

Cheat codes and unlocks

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

If you’re looking to shortcut your way to unlocking a few bonus characters and ships, you’ll need to know about Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats and codes, as well as how to use them. In our guide, you can find a list of all the cheat codes we know of so far and what each one unlocks.