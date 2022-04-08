How to find Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Kyber Bricks

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Kyber Bricks are a type of collectible in the game that is also used as a currency. You’ll need these glowing, blue bricks to unlock upgrades and extras that improve or modify the game and different character classes, so they’re pretty important to grab. There are also a lot of them – 1166 to be precise – with no way to get them other than just searching or doing certain activities. Below, we’ve laid out some tips and things you can do in the game to get yourself as many Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Kyber Bricks as you can.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Kyber Bricks in Levels

Each level in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga levels provides up to six Kyber Bricks. With there being 45 levels in the game, that’s 270 Kyber Bricks in total, so you can get a good chunk of the bricks just by playing story levels. You can check how many of a level’s Kyber Bricks you have on the Level Select screen, as well as your progress for other collectibles and challenges. If you’re looking to 100% each level, here’s what you need to do to get all the Kyber Bricks:

Completing a level for the first time

The first time you complete any level in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, you’ll get yourself a Kyber Brick. That’s an easy 45 Kyber Bricks just for playing through every Star Wars film!

True Jedi

During a level, you need to collect as many Studs as possible to achieve True Jedi status – doing so will get you three Kyber Bricks upon completing the level. However, True Jedi is split into three Stud thresholds – silver, blue, and purple – and each one awards its own Kyber Brick, so you can still get one or two bricks even if you don’t get True Jedi by meeting the purple threshold. You can check if you have True Jedi for any given level by looking for the gold, winged star icon on the ‘Level Select’ screen. Get Stud multiplier extras with Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards to make getting True Jedi incredibly easy.

Completing all three level challenges

Each story level in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga has three unique level challenges to complete, and you’ll get a Kyber Brick when you complete all three challenges for a given level. Note that you don’t have to complete all three challenges in one run of the level to get the Kyber Brick, and you can do them in free play mode too.

Annoyingly, there’s no way to find out what the challenges are unless you open the Holoprojector’s ‘Missions’ tab to read about any challenges you’ve already completed by accident or if you buy a challenge rumor to reveal what it is. We recommend that you buy the Scoundrel class Business Opportunist upgrade to reduce the cost of rumors.

Collecting all five Minikits in a level

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga continues the Lego game tradition of including Minikit collectibles in all of its levels. In this game, there are only five Minikits per level to collect, and getting them all in a level will get you an extra Kyber Brick. With 45 levels, you’ll need to pick up 225 Minkits in total, so there are a lot of them, but each complete one also unlocks a micro ship that you can fly around in. You can track your Minikit progress under the ‘Ships’ tab or ‘Missions’ tab of the Holoprojector.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Kyber Bricks in Free Play

Kyber Bricks in Free Play

While Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga levels offer plenty of Kyber Bricks each, the majority can be obtained through a variety of free play activities that you’ll undertake as you explore the galaxy and revisit planets. Here are the four activities you can do to get Kyber Bricks in Free Play:

Kyber Comets

Every planet in the Star Wars The Skywalker Saga galaxy has its own space region where you’ll find a big, blue Kyber Comet drifting around, which you can spot thanks to a Kyber Brick marker pointing you in the right direction. Fly over to it with your starship and blast the comet. Fully destroying the comet will get you five Kyber Bricks, making it one of the best ways to get them early in the game.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Side Missions and Puzzles

Speaking to civilian NPCs with little icons above their heads will give you side missions or puzzles to complete – and there are loads of them. Specifically, look for the NPCs that have the Kyber Brick icon to guarantee yourself one as a reward, such as the GNK Droid escort missions. However, you’ll find there are a few side missions that unlock new characters and give out a Kyber Brick too. Speaking to civilian NPCs with an ‘i’ icon above their heads will give you rumors for nearby puzzles too.

Solving some puzzles may require a Jedi or Dark Side character to create a tower of crates using the Force. Others might need to be completed through the use of the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Scavenger ability. Finally, you’ll notice a lot of puzzle Kyber Bricks are locked inside white containers, but there are usually buttons nearby that unlock them, so follow the wires!

The Collectible Detector is one of the best Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga upgrades you can buy, and it’s really useful for highlighting the locations of these Kyber Bricks. You can also monitor your side missions and puzzles checklist by looking in the ‘Missions’ tab of the Holoprojector. Be sure to track any side missions and puzzles so that you’ll get waypoint to guide you around.

Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Challenges

There are 10 different challenges for you to complete in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga, all of which require you to hunt down or complete different activities across the galaxy. Completing a challenge will get you multiple Kyber Bricks – between two and five, and sometimes some extra rewards.

Keep an eye out for Golden Ships in space, Mouse Droids wearing Stormtrooper helmets, frozen Rebels in Echo Base, wandering Wookiees, and more. You can check your progress for any challenges by opening your Holoprojector and going to the ‘Missions’ tab.

