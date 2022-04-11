The Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga studs x10 multiplier cheat is the extra that all players want, as it's the fastest way to rack up the studs used to unlock everything else in Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga. For many of the previous Lego games there has been a code available to receive this top tier multiplier immediately, but so far no Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga cheats have been revealed to give access to it, instead you'll have to find the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga Datacards that unlock the option to buy it. Don't stress though, as getting the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga studs x10 multiplier isn't as difficult as it looks, and we've got details of the best way to unlock it quickly.

How to get the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga studs x10 multiplier

(Image credit: Traveller's Tales)

Unfortunately, if you want to get the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga studs x10 multiplier, you're going to have to put in a lot of work to get it. At present there are no known cheats to give instant access to this boost, so you'll need one of the Skywalker Saga Datacards and a whopping 384 million studs to unlock it legitimately! On the face of it that's an absurd total to achieve, but it's actually not as bad as it looks thanks to the way these extras work.

There are five multipliers in total, going from studs x2 all the way up to the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga studs x10 multiplier, which have the following costs when purchased from the Extras menu in the Holoprojector:

Studs x2 = 1,000,000 studs

Studs x4 = 2,000,000 studs

Studs x6 = 8,000,000 studs

Studs x8 = 48,000,000 studs

Studs x10 = 384,000,000 studs

However, these studs multipliers combine when more than one is activated at the same time, to provide a boost much greater than the individual parts. This means that if you purchase them in ascending order and keep them all active, the effective studs multiplier you're actually achieving increases exponentially:

Studs x2 = x2 multiplier

Studs x2 + x4 = x8 multiplier

Studs x2 + x4 + x6 = x48 multiplier

Studs x2 + x4 + x6 + x8 = x384 multiplier

Studs x2 + x4 + x6 + x8 + x10 = x3840 multiplier

Therefore, thanks to these increasing combinations, the actual 'cost' of each multiplier level is technically the same 1,000,000 worth of studs, as long as you purchase and activate each multiplier as soon as possible. Focus all of your stud collecting on unlocking those extras in order, as this is the quickest route to earning the Lego Star Wars The Skywalker Saga studs x10 multiplier. Once you reach that level and are earning 3,840 times the number of studs collected, unlocking everything else should become a doddle in comparison.

