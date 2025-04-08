Punch it Chewie, before someone else nabs these 24 Star Wars: Unlimited TCG Jump to Lightspeed Booster Packs for the price of 13

When it comes to Fantasy Flight Games' Star Wars: Unlimited TCG, it's always nice to see a deal. And on the lead up to Star Wars day, too. Especially on Jump to Lightspeed Booster packs, and even more especially considering these only dropped in mid March. Currently, you can nab 24 Jump to Lightspeed Booster Packs for the price of around 13 individual Booster Packs (at RRP) with this chunky Display set deal.

Pretty Falcon Cheap (Image credit: Benjamin Abbott) If you're looking for something for yourself, there are some amazing discounts on Lego Star Wars sets right now, such as the dinky Lego Star Wars Millennium Falcon for just $69.99 at Amazon, or just £56.98 over in the UK.

With a 31% discount, that box of 24 booster packs is down to an impressive $82.99 at Amazon right now, making it a saving of $36.77 on one of the more sought after ways to pad out your Star Wars: Unlimited TCG decks – as is the same with any trading card game on our best card games guide.

As for Star Wars nerds looking to bulk out their Unlimited TCG decks over in the UK, we've been blessed with a minor discount of 7%, which certainly isn't nothing when you're looking at such a sizable investment. That puts the price at £101.88 on Amazon today, against its usual price of £108.99.

Star Wars: Unlimited TCG Jump to Lightspeed Booster Box | $119.76 $82.99 at Amazon

Save $36.77 - For seriousTM Star Wars TCG players, this is the very definition of a booster. With 24 packs under your arm you could take down the Death Star all over again, Jedi or none. Bought in this particular configuration, Jump to Lightspeed booster packs have never been so cheap.



Buy it if:

✅ You're serious about Star Wars: Unlimited TCG

✅ You need to build up your deck real quick



Don't buy it if:

❌ You're not a big fan of that artwork



Price check:

💲Miniature Market | $84.99



UK price:

⭐ Amazon | £101.88

Should you buy the Star Wars: Unlimited TCG Jump to Lightspeed Booster display set?

(Image credit: Fantasy Flight)

Each individual booster pack contains 16 cards, and you're guaranteed to get a Rare or Legendary card, one Foil card and one Leader, a Base/Token, along with three Uncommon and nine Common cards. So there'll be plenty to sort through when you get your hands on it. As Booster Packs are one of the best ways to get a deck built up good and fast, a lot of this size will put you ahead of the competition like a Pod racer with the Force on their side.

The Jump to Lightspeed set also adds Piloting keyword and Indirect Damage mechanics to the game, which are certainly something to consider if you've not gotten any of these packs yet. The only drawback with Star Wars: Unlimited is that the artwork leaves something to be desired against other TCGs in my opinion, though that doesn't stop it from being a great game.

For more discounts, be sure to check out the top board game deals. As for last-minute present ideas, why not drop by our gifts for gamers guide?