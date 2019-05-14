Kingdom Hearts 3 Festive Dancer award guide - how to score 70,000 points in the Festival Dance

You get your first chance to boogie down and attempt the Kingdom Hearts 3 Festival Dancer trophy or achievement when you reach the end of the Kingdom of Corona during the story. Once that has been completed, you can return to replay the Festival Dance in the Kingdom Hearts 3 woodland town whenever you like, drawing in all of the villagers to get down to your merry tune. Picking up the required 70,000 points can prove tricky, which is why we've put together these handy tips for unlocking the Kingdom Hearts 3 Festival Dancer award.

1. Dance with as many people as possible

There are a couple of different mechanics in play with the Festival Dance mini game, but the most important one that you can consistently do to earn points is to switch dance partners constantly. If there's a new partner available, prioritise switching over clapping through the purple rings. You'll earn far more points that way.

2. Perform on the barrels at every opportunity

Around the edges of the town square are barrels that you can perform on. Take a break from dancing with the townsfolk to perform on these, because you'll get a whole bunch of points in one go. They're not always available, but as soon as you see the green icon appear when you're nearby, make sure you do it.

3. Bring everyone into the middle as soon as you can

There are two stages to the Festival Dance; the main part where you can dance with whoever you want, and the section where you lead Rapunzel around the circle in the middle. You have to press Triangle/Y to activate this as soon as it becomes available, because it's a quick way to build your chain and as soon as you finish big, it adds a lot of time to your time limit in the main dance. If you can earn enough points so you can have two circle dances, you should easily soar past 70,000 points.

4. Keep building the chain

As is the case with all the Kingdom Hearts 3 mini games, the combo - or in this case, the chain - is key. It multiplies the amount of score you earn for each action, so as long as you can keep building the chain then you should accumulate points rapidly.

