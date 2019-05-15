Kingdom Hearts 3 Datascraper award guide - how to get an A rank on both Flash Tracer courses in Kingdom Hearts 3

There are plenty of mini-games to discover as you journey through Kingdom Hearts 3, and you'll find the final one - Flash Tracer - in San Fransokyo. You may recognise this as being similar to the augmented reality course Hiro challenged you with during the story, but this time there are two different routes and they're a little harder. Before you take on these courses we recommend you follow our how to get the Kingdom Hearts 3 Ultima Weapon guide, as having the best keyblade in the game equipped will make hitting your targets so much easier as you blast through enemies in your way.

To locate the two Flash Tracer courses, you have to visit San Fransokyo at night so that the relevant characters appear. Fred is the "quest giver" for the first one, and you'll find him on a walkway bridge directly next to the South District save point. For the second Flash Tracer course, look for GoGo Tomago on the tall building surrounded by wind socks with two green air vents.

How to get an A rank on Flash Tracer: Course A

The first Flash Tracer course given to you by Fred is considerably easier than the second, but if you're struggling, we have a few tips. Firstly, make sure you're hitting the hexagonal rings rather than the circular ones. They give you 250 points each rather than 100.

Speed is of the essence too. As you progress through the course, weigh up how long it would take to defeat the enemies. If you can't take them out in a couple of hits each, you may well be better off going straight past them to the finish line because the time bonus you receive is crucial.

When you get to the stage where you're riding on the enormous red ball, aim straight for the goal by the building. There's no point in wasting time with the rings because of how sluggish controlling the red ball is. Along the same lines, when you're scaling the building, ignore the enemies because fighting as you run up a building is nothing more than a pain.

How to get an A rank on Flash Tracer Course B

For the second Flash Tracer course, rather than grinding a rail, you start off on the back of Baymax. Make sure you're holding down the shoot button because a bunch of targets will appear and Baymax's weapon locks on to them, as long as you're holding down the button. In this section, make sure you're dodging from left to right too. It's easy to miss a few rings if you're not utilising the air roll function.

When you come across the clusters of enemies you have to fight, the Thunder (and any improved version) spell is key. It's the best area-of-effect spell in the game and since all the enemies die in one hit, you can clear entire waves very quickly.

Pay attention to your surroundings too - this course has multiple points where you can take different routes, so experiment and figure out which is quickest for you. Utilise your shotlock as much as possible, because most of the ring lines can be collected with a quick shotlock rather than trying to jump or run through them.

That's really all there is to it. If you're struggling to complete it in time for an A rank, come back later on when you've learnt abilities like Glide and Superslide.

