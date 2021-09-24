Kena: Bridge of Spirits DLC could feature new combat scenarios

Kena: Bridge of Spirits could receive new combat scenarios and added content in the future.

Earlier this week, IGN published an interview with Mike Grier, co-founder of Ember Lab, the studio behind Kena: Bridge of Spirits. Around the nine minute mark in the video interview just below, Grier says he's "thinking about the things they can do to expand" upon Kena, pointing in particular to new combat scenarios and other post-launch content themed around combat.

Right now, this doesn't appear to be a firm commitment to post-launch content actually arriving for Kena: Bridge of Spirits. It's clear that Grier is just hypothesizing, but it's good to know that the development team at Ember Labs is currently thinking about the sort of content it would like to add to Kena, now that the launch period has come and gone.

Earlier this week, Grier revealed that a sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits is unlikely to happen. Ember Lab co-founders Mike and Josh Grier stated that instead of a potential sequel to Kena, they'd like to potentially focus on "another IP with the same style in terms of gameplay and story-driven experience."

However, the pair were keen to assert that Kena had "a lot of storytelling potential," possibly hinting again at post-launch content arriving for the game at some point in the future. Kena: Bridge of Spirits is out right now on PC, PS4, and PS5, and you can read up on our full Kena: Bridge of Spirits review to find out why we awarded Ember Labs' debut game with a 4/5.

