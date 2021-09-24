Kena Forgotten Forest puzzle - how to get to the Forgotten Forest in Bridge of Spirits

To get into the Kena Forgotten Forest area isn’t easy. You’ll need to solve the puzzle and open the door as part of the Taro’s Love quest, after saving Mr. Rusu’s house in Bridge of Spirits, using only your wits and the new magical bow given to you. But getting into the Forgotten Forest can’t be done until you open the giant stone door blocking it off, and the blue crystals needed to do so don’t seem to be playing along. Fortunately, we’ve put together this guide on how to open the Kena Forgotten Forest puzzle door and get through to the other side.

How to open the Kena Forgotten Forest puzzle door

(Image credit: Ember Lab)

To open the Kena Forgotten Forest puzzle door, players need to use their newly acquired bow in conjunction with the blue crystals around the door. Head to the yellow marker on your map, and you should see the giant stone barrier with runes carved around it, not the first one you’ve encountered. From there, take the following steps:

Look to the left of the door and up. There’s a leaning tree crossing the path above you with a smaller, less obvious blue crystal stuck into the wood.

Shoot that crystal with your bow. This’ll cause it to light up and generate a stream of blue particles to the next crystal close to the door.

Shoot that crystal next, then follow it up with a shot to the third stone just to the right of the door as the trail of particles continues.

This third shot will cause the sealed door to open up. From there, head through into the Forbidden Forest and speak to Rusu ahead of you.

It’s important to remember that the Spirit Bow is going to be used a lot in this way now, with players coming across crystals and Deadzone Hearts that can’t be triggered with the standard Pulse because of distance or inaccessibility. The following quests will use it a lot, so keep it in your mind as a future tool to be used whenever possible, and not just as a weapon.