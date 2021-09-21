Kena Rot locations - find the Rot and clear the Deadzone Heart

You'll need to know where to find Rot in Kena early on, when Bridge of Spirits asks you to use their power to purify the Deadzone Heart waiting in the middle of the ruins area. But the locations of the Rot aren’t clear, so we’ve put together this guide on where to find the first Rot you need below, as well as what you need to do with them once you have them all together. Keep in mind that you don’t have to get these in any particular order, we’ve just listed them according to how likely you are to reach them first.

Rot location 1

(Image credit: Ember Lab)

The first Rot is found right as you enter the area, by the cluster of rocks with the orange flower that the two children are seen playing around.

Rot location 2

(Image credit: Ember Lab)

From the above rocks, take the leftmost path and follow the curve of it back round to the right and up until you see the cluster of runic obelisks, surrounded by purple flowers and with matching purple runes. Walk up to it, Pulse and it’ll reveal the Rot to interact with.

Rot location 3

(Image credit: Ember Lab)

From the runic obelisks, turn around to see a log bridge ahead of you. Run along it to find a glowing lantern in a clearing. Pulse by it to reveal the third Rot creature.

Rot location 4

(Image credit: Ember Lab)

From the lantern, head right, down the hill. Head of you will be an ominous area tinted by red corruption, but leave that alone for now. Instead, take a sharp right towards the lake full of large stepping stones. Looking over it at the shore is a button. Step on that and Pulse to create a chain reaction through the blue crystals that lifts up the stones into a staircase. Jump up them towards the waterfall and walk through it. Inside is a shrine with a glowing purple effect on it - Pulse and the fourth Rot will appear out of the glow.

Rot location 5

(Image credit: Ember Lab)

Head back to the base of the slope down from the Lantern (you might have seen the kids here earlier). There’s an overgrown stone archway heading left with a path beyond it. Follow the path and at one point it’ll double back round, but right at the curve is a wooden chest. Interact with it to open it and reveal the final Rot.

What to do after you find all the Rot

(Image credit: Ember Lab)

Once you’ve found all the Rot, head back to the corrupted area, and there’ll be an icon to interact with the huge red fruit/flower that the game calls the Deadzone Heart. Press Square, and the Rot will begin to circle around it, whereupon using the Pulse will destroy it and purify the area. You’ll have this ability for the rest of the game, as well as now being able to use the Rot to bind enemies in combat with the Square button (once the courage meter is filled up).