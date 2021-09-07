Kena: Bridge of Spirits sequel unlikely, says developer

Kena: Bridge of Spirits developer Ember Lab has said that a sequel to the highly anticipated game is unlikely however suggests Kena could branch out into other mediums.

In an interview with SoulVision Magazine (thanks, The Gamer ), Kena: Bridge of Spirits developers Mike and Josh Grier said that they aren’t sure they’ll do a direct sequel to Kena: Bridge of Spirits and instead would prefer to do "another IP with the same style in terms of gameplay and story-driven experience."

That isn’t to necessarily say that Kena’s adventure will end once the credits roll at the end of the game though, as the Grier brothers explain, the game has "a lot of storytelling potential."

Instead, Josh suggests that Kena’s story could be adapted and expanded into another creative medium such as an animated series or movie adding: “Exploring and taking [Kena: Bridge of Spirits] into a more linear experience like a TV show or film is a possibility.”

One of the PS5 ’s most anticipated titles, Kena: Bridge of Spirits was first announced during the PS5 Future of Gaming event last year . The Pixar-esque game was originally set to release August 24, 2021 , however, it was unfortunately delayed by just a few weeks and it is now due to release on September 21, 2021 .

In the game, players will take on the role of Kena, a young spirit guide who uses her magical abilities to assist deceased people to move onto the spirit world. This isn’t Kena’s only job either as the titular heroine will also be tasked with collecting the adorable spirit companions known as the Rot whilst taking out enemies with her magical staff.

Kena: Bridge of Spirits will release on PS5, PS4, and PC on September 21, 2021.