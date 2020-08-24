Popular

Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer features a reference to Jared Leto's Joker

This will put a smile on your face...

Ah yes, Jared Let's Joker. We had almost forgotten about the 30 Second to Mars singer's portrayal of the Clown Prince of Crime in David Ayer's Suicide Squad, with Jaoquin Phoenix's Oscar-winning portrayal cleansing our minds. Almost.

DC FanDome made sure to pay its due respects to Leto's version, with a Joker panel featuring some behind-the-scenes shots from Suicide Squad. And, in a surprise move, a brief Joker reference also made its way in the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. Check it out below.

It's a minor moment, but that certainly looks like Joker's calling card – a literal Joker card – floating in the air following Gotham's destruction by Darkseid. That's about all we need in the way of confirmation that Leto's Joker is certainly part of this universe, just in case you were in any doubt. 

Despite the new cut of Justice League being split into four parts, each an hour long, don't go expecting Leto's Joker to appear in the movie – that news would have surely broken out in the three years since the original version reached cinemas. Still, fans of Let's portrayal can hold out hope...

Also at DC Fandome, we got a behind-the-scenes featurette on James Gunn's upcoming The Suicide Squad, a trailer for Matt Reeves' The Batman, and a new teaser for Wonder Woman 1984. It really all went down.

