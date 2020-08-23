The Batman trailer is here and it's Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne against The Riddler

The first trailer for The Batman is here. No, not a teaser. A full-blown trailer.

It's got everything you wanted to see: the Batsuit, Zoe Kravitz's Catwoman, Gotham in all its noir glory, and Robert Pattinson's Caped Crusader declaring he is "the vengeance." Oh, yes.

The Batman trailer focuses on The World's Greatest Detective investigating a murder mystery as an unknown figure (surely Paul Dano's Riddler, given his love of riddles) taunts The Dark Knight through a series of deadly messages, cryptic or otherwise.

From there, the wider world of Gotham takes centre stage: Catwoman battles Batman, while we get some minor glimpses of the Batcave and GCPD's jail cells, and Gotham's crime-infested, rain-soaked streets.

Then there's the literal bone-crunching scene that's sure to get people talking. He confronts one goon and repeatedly breaks his arm before dealing a crushing blow to his skull. Batmen of the past – from Bale, to Keaton, to Clooney – have never exactly been hands-off, but this Batman looks like he can take literal hands-off. It might be too far for some, but we'll have to see how far this Batman is pushed and why he reacts the way he does.

It's R-Batz himself, though, who commands the most attention. The first footage of him in action as both Bruce Wayne and The Batman puts to bed any fears anyone might've had about a younger actor slipping on the cape and cowl. His Batman voice leaves a good first impression, too.

If a peek of Pattinson as Batman wasn't enough, FanDome has brought the goods elsewhere. We've got explanations of how future DC movies will fit into the multiverse, a new Flash suit, a Suicide Squad line-up, and even a trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League. It's all happening.