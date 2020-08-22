James Gunn unveils full The Suicide Squad lineup at DC FanDome

James Gunn has revealed the full The Suicide Squad line-up, including a list of who's who in the superhero team-up extravaganza. Spoiler: you might need to start flicking through the pages and panels of some pretty obscure comics if you don't recognise some of these names...

So, deep breath: Joel Kinnaman is back as Rick Flag, Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney rebounds as Captain Boomerang and, of course, Margot Robbie steps into the well-worn shoes of Harley Quinn for the third time. And she's back in (red and) black!

On the newcomer side of things, there are a lot of names to contend with. Let's break out the bulletpoints, baby.

Savant (Michael Rooker)

Javelin (Flula Borg)

Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian)

Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior)

Bloodsport (Idris Elba)

King Shark

Mongal (Mayling Ng)

The Thinker (Peter Capaldi)

Solsoria (Alice Braga)

Blackguard (Pete Davidson)

TDK (Nathan Fillion)

Weasel (Sean Gunn)

The Peacemaker (John Cena)

In place of household names, we got a series of Suicide Squad members that all but the most fervent of DC diehards would have trouble picking out of a criminal line-up. But if anyone can make TDK and Weasel box-office stars, it's someone who worked his movie magic with a certain Guardians of the Galaxy in another universe.

Of the movie, Gunn said the studio is "overwhelmingly happy" with the movie and described his cast as the "greatest [he] worked with by far." With a team that big, they need to be good sports.

The Suicide Squad is out on August 6, 2021. Check out more at DC FanDome.