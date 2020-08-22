James Gunn unveils full The Suicide Squad lineup at DC FanDome

James Gunn has revealed the full The Suicide Squad line-up, including a list of who's who in the superhero team-up extravaganza. Spoiler: you might need to start flicking through the pages and panels of some pretty obscure comics if you don't recognise some of these names...
So, deep breath: Joel Kinnaman is back as Rick Flag, Viola Davis returns as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney rebounds as Captain Boomerang and, of course, Margot Robbie steps into the well-worn shoes of Harley Quinn for the third time. And she's back in (red and) black!
On the newcomer side of things, there are a lot of names to contend with. Let's break out the bulletpoints, baby.
- Savant (Michael Rooker)
- Javelin (Flula Borg)
- Polka Dot Man (David Dastmalchian)
- Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior)
- Bloodsport (Idris Elba)
- King Shark
- Mongal (Mayling Ng)
- The Thinker (Peter Capaldi)
- Solsoria (Alice Braga)
- Blackguard (Pete Davidson)
- TDK (Nathan Fillion)
- Weasel (Sean Gunn)
- The Peacemaker (John Cena)
In place of household names, we got a series of Suicide Squad members that all but the most fervent of DC diehards would have trouble picking out of a criminal line-up. But if anyone can make TDK and Weasel box-office stars, it's someone who worked his movie magic with a certain Guardians of the Galaxy in another universe.
Of the movie, Gunn said the studio is "overwhelmingly happy" with the movie and described his cast as the "greatest [he] worked with by far." With a team that big, they need to be good sports.
The Suicide Squad is out on August 6, 2021. Check out more at DC FanDome.