Zack Snyder's Justice League trailer leaks before DC FanDome and shows black suit Superman in action

Oh god, it's real. A Justice League Snyder Cut trailer has sneaked out early ahead of the HBO Max release's panel later on today at DC FanDome. If you don't want it to be spoiled thanks to a naughty leak then avert your eyes now. But, fair warning: there's Black Suit Superman, Darkseid, and Zack Snyder's knack for brilliant musical choices waiting for you.

Set to Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah," the trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League will certain satiate those who have waited literal years for this moment: a joining together of the Seven with shots of Wonder Woman, Batman, Cyborg and Aquaman to kick things off.

Then, the kicker: Black Suit Superman in all his glory. We'd seen Henry Cavill's darker take on Krypton's last son before at JusticeCon, but this was fully CGI'd up and looking every inch the finished product.

Of course, it's the Justice League's rogues' gallery that might get tongues wagging even more. There's the re-designed Steppenwolf, a more menacing take on the Big Bad of the 2017 movie, plus a shot of Darkseid that formed part of the very first teaser for the Snyder Cut.

And, yes, it is officially now the Snyder Cut. Snyder had suggested there was some red tape involved in getting that cleared but the Justice League trailer puts it front and centre. Unfortunately, no release date yet. Zack Snyder's Justice League is still set for a "2021" release window.

