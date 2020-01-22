How to watch The Simpsons online and on TV around the world

Because there are now over 30 years of episodes under the show's belt, the question of how to watch The Simpsons online or on TV without breaking the bank on DVDs is a good one. Luckily enough for fans of Springfield, the answer is now amazingly simple - grab a Disney Plus sign-up .

The series made the jump to the new streaming service when it launched last November, and now every single season is available there exclusively (including each of the Treehouse of Horror episodes, of course). Because the average Disney Plus price isn't all that high anyway, you're getting great bang for your buck here. And if you're a bit unsure about joining? You can always try the Disney Plus free trial first.

To make things even easier when it comes to how to watch Simpsons online, we've pulled together info on how much Disney Plus costs around the world - and how to tune in if it's not available in your area.

How to watch The Simpsons online - US

Disney Plus | $6.99 per month

The only place to stream The Simpsons online is on Disney Plus, but luckily it's packed with loads of other content to keep you busy when you fancy watching something outside of Springfield too.

View Deal

For those in the US, getting your hands on The Simpsons couldn't be easier - all you need to do is sign up to Disney Plus. The House of Mouse's new service is the only place you'll be able to stream it online, so there's no alternative short of buying the DVDs and Blu-rays. And because a standard month is only $6.99, you're getting good value for money anyway.

Want a good Disney Plus deal while you're at it? There's currently a bundle that gets you Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN+ for just $12.99 per month. That's our favorite offer in all honesty.

How to watch The Simpsons online - UK

How to watch The Simpsons online anywhere in the world

Watch Disney Plus in your area

If your country has Disney Plus, you'll be able to tune in to every single episode of The Simpsons from its 30-year history. Rad! If Disney Plus isn't officially in your country yet, then you'll be needing a VPN which we can help you out with below.View Deal

So yes, if you don't have access to Disney Plus, either because it's not out in your region or due to you going on holiday overseas, a VPN (or 'Virtual Private Network') would be your best bet.

These clever systems hide your location from the web for security reasons - no-one is able to track your data or pilfer your details - but they also allow you to overcome geo-blocking. This is a process whereby certain regions aren't allowed to access content, which is obviously a pain if you're on your vacation and aren't able to access streaming services due to them being blocked in that part of the world.

With that in mind, we've listed our favorite VPN service below, ExpressVPN. For a broader range, mosey on over to our guide to the best VPN for Netflix . This a decent time to take a look at Express VPN though as there's a superb offer on where you can get an additional three months FREE on a 12-month package and save 49% (shorter packages are available too).

ExpressVPN works on a massive range of devices like laptops, MacBooks, Amazon Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, iPhone, Android mobiles and more. ExpressVPN is also offering a 30-day money-back guarantee, which is great if you change your mind and decide the VPN isn't for you.