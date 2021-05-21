How to watch Mortal Kombat - hurry, you are running out of time to stream the reboot

Wondering how to watch Mortal Kombat online? It's a lot easier to pull off than the game's fabled Fatality finishers, but you're running out of time to do so. In fact, you'll only be able to stream Mortal Kombat 2021 until May 23. In the US, that means you've got to grab a HBO Max subscription sharpish (the film is exclusive to the streaming service, so you won't be able to see it any other way unless you visit a theater). As for the UK, it's available for view-on-demand at Amazon and in cinemas.

HBO Max: See deals and offers

So, how much is it to watch Mortal Kombat online? For US readers, one month of HBO Max costs $14.99. Even though this is more expensive than rivals like Netflix or Disney Plus, you're still getting a lot of value for money nonetheless. Besides being able to steam Mortal Kombat, you're also gaining access to a broad library of movies and TV shows (including Zack Snyder's Justice League) to enjoy.

Just make sure that you're quick. As per last month's Godzilla flick, Mortal Kombat is showing for one month through May 23 and will then leave until its theatrical run is over. It'll return to HBO Max eventually, but we don't have any solid dates yet.

What about international viewers, then? UK fans are finally able to stream Mortal Kombat at the likes of Amazon for £15.99, and Canadian fans can do the same for $24.99. Bear in mind that this is a rental rather than a purchase you get to keep though, so you've only got 30 days to start watching and 48 hours to finish it after hitting play.

As an adaptation of the popular video game series, Mortal Kombat takes us back to the beginning by recruiting new fighters who must battle for the fate of our world in a cosmic tournament. It also sheds light on the rivalry between fan-favorite characters Scorpion and Sub-Zero. In a nutshell, there will be plenty of fisticuffs and gore to go around.

If you want to know more about what you're getting for your cash, be sure to visit our guide to uncovering the lowest HBO Max prices.

Watch Mortal Kombat - US

HBO Max | $14.99 per month

You can now stream Mortal Kombat online, but you'll need HBO Max to do it. Fortunately, it's not difficult to get hold of. Members with a subscription of $14.99 per month can watch Mortal Kombat exclusively on the streaming service. Until May 23, anyway - that's when it leaves the service and becomes unavailable. It'll return at some point, but we don't know when.

View Deal

Feeling nostalgic and want to watch the original 1995 Klassic? It's just been added to HBO Max too after a stint over on Peacock in the US. However, don't think you need to have seen that one to enjoy the 2021 Mortal Kombat - the latter is a reboot, so it retells the tale for modern audiences. The original sequel to the 1995 movie, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation is also currently running on HBO Max now.

The original MK is still worth seeing if you haven't caught it already. It holds up remarkably well with great fight scenes, an amazing soundtrack, and some wonderfully cheesy lines.

Stream Mortal Kombat in other regions

(Image credit: Warner Bros/New Line Cinema)

Can you still watch Mortal Kombat online in Canada, Britain, and beyond? Definitely - but it'll cost a little more than usual due to the fact that it's a view-on-demand rental (in other words, you can't stream it on Netflix or other streaming services as part of your membership). We've got the details for you below.

UK: Fans across the pond are able to stream Mortal Kombat at Amazon with a £15.99 rental.

Fans across the pond are able to stream Mortal Kombat at Amazon with a £15.99 rental. Canada: Meanwhile,If you're based in Canada, you'll find the movie on Amazon Prime for $24.99.

Meanwhile,If you're based in Canada, you'll find the movie on Amazon Prime for $24.99. Australia: Sorry folks, it doesn't seem like you can stream Mortal Kombat yet. That means you'll need to head to the cinema if you want to see the movie.

If you stream Mortal Kombat through view-on-demand, be mindful of the fact that it isn't a permanent purchase like Premier Access on Disney Plus. You're paying for a rental instead, so the film will vanish after a set period of time.

Want more?

Keen to stream Mortal Kombat at its gory best? Be sure to check in with the best gaming TVs (available here if you're a UK reader). You can also grab the best gaming sound system via our guide.

Want different streaming options, on the other hand? Don't miss our roundups of the latest Hulu prices and bundles, our new Peacock TV costs feature, and the best Disney Plus bundles. On much the same note, we've listed other HBO content that should be on your radar below.

For other ways to keep yourself busy, don't forget about the best board games, the best card games, and the top board games for adults.