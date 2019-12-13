Godfall is one of the first confirmed PS5 games, and it sounds like Borderlands with swords

Godfall is a fantasy action-RPG starring knights and magic, and as publisher Gearbox confirmed at The Game Awards tonight, it'll be one of the first games on PS5 . Godfall will also come to PC via the Epic Games Store, but the PS5 version is arguably more pertinent, as the game's holiday 2020 release date could make it a day-one launch title.

Godfall's reveal trailer didn't tell us much about how it plays, but fortunately developer Counterplay Games shared more information in a separate announcement. Godfall is described as a third-person action-RPG built for co-op and looting, and it wouldn't be a Gearbox-published game without loot and co-op, now would it?

"As players face challenging missions in the world of Godfall, enemies and bosses will reward fans with head-turning loot as they are vanquished," Counterplay says. "Counterplay Games is aiming to feed into that yearning for the next best piece in your character build, so they plan to provide plenty of loot to players to ensure there’s meaningful impact to gameplay and playstyles.

"When playing Godfall, you can go it alone, or play with anyone at any time," the studio adds. "Bosses and enemies have been designed from the ground up with co-op in mind, with special abilities that counter multiple combatants attacking from different angles."

Godfall sounds fun on paper and its trailer was mighty pretty, so as we head into the PS5 and Xbox Project Scarlett generation, it'll definitely be one to watch.