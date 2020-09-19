Free Tour de France live stream of the final weekend: watch the cycling online from anywhere

We're into the final weekend and indeed the last two stages, so it's time to find out how to watch a Tour de France live stream online today. Today's the day you really want to tune in, as the final stage tomorrow is largely seen as a processional affair.

Primož Roglič is still clinging on to the yellow jersey with a 57 second lead with Pogacar and Lopez being the closest challengers going into the final two stages. The Tour de France is seemingly set to make it through to completion despite a rising number of Cronoavirus cases in France which have threatened to bring the race to an early finish throughout.

Tour de France at a glance The 2020 Tour de France started August 29 and will finish nearly a month later, on September 20. Cycling fans based in the UK can tune in to all stages for free via ITV4 and ITV Hub.



If you're not from the UK, there are plenty of other Tour de France broadcasters around the world. And if you're outside of the UK, you can try this VPN deal, which will let you tap into ITV's coverage.

Road cycling is unlike most other sports, in that it goes out into the public, and there will indeed be fans lining the roads for this Tour de France. It all adds to the sense of peril surrounding the entire event.

No matter where you are, here's how to live stream the 2020 Tour de France for free online.

Live stream the Tour de France from the UK

ITV

ITV is showing the 2020 Tour de France for free in the UK, and you can watch all of the action on TV on ITV4 or live stream it through ITV Hub without paying a penny. ITV4's Stage 20 coverage starts at 2pm BST today and much later at 3:45pm for Stage 21 tomorrow. If you're out of the UK right now, fear not. Grab a VPN to get your Tour de France hit no matter where you are.

How to live stream the Tour de France in Canada

FloBikes

You need to pedal over to FloBikes if you're in Canada and looking for a Tour de France live stream. The dedicated cycling live streaming platform costs $30 per month, or $150 for the year. Once again, if you happen to be outside of Canada right now, you can use a VPN to access the FloBikes coverage just like you would if you were at home.

How to watch the Tour de France online in the US

NBC Sports Gold

Those of you in the US can tune into the Tour de France through the streaming service NBC Sports Gold. NBC is also offering a dedicated Cycling Pass, which costs $54.99 and includes the Tour de France and numerous other major cycling events. Remember, if you're outside of the States right now and want to live stream the Tour de France through NBC Sports Gold, check out the VPN route we've described above. Or use a VPN to take advantage of the free British streaming options.

How to live stream the Tour de France in New Zealand

Sky Sport

Sky Sport is your destination for live Tour de France coverage in New Zealand. If you're out of the country right now, you can use a VPN to access the coverage you'd get if you were at home.

How to live stream the Tour de France in Australia

SBS

The great news for cycling fans in Australia is that the Tour de France is available to watch for free on SBS Viceland and SBS on Demand. If you're out of the country right now, you can use a VPN to access the coverage you'd get if you were at home.

Live stream the Tour de France from anywhere