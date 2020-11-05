Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 1 challenges: How to clear all of the weekly tasks in Season 4 Week 11

The Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 1 challenges have arrived, to help bridge the gap between the end of the regular weekly assignments and the start of the next season, which isn't due until the end of the month. You can tackle these extra Fortnite challenges on your own, but the emphasis here is on teamwork as any progress made by other players in your duo or squad will count towards your target as well, making those squad goals much more achievable together. A number of these challenges are broken into three tiers, which will increase in difficulty as you move up through them in Fortnite, so read on for everything you need to know about the Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 1 challenges.

Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 1 challenges Season 4 Week 11

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 3 - Deal damage with Scoped Weapons [Rec: 4 Players] (500)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Deal damage with Scoped Weapons [Rec: 4 Players] (1,000)

* Stage 3 of 3 - TBC





Stage 1 of 3 - Use superpowers to eliminate opponents [Rec: 4 Players] (1)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Use superpowers to eliminate opponents [Rec: 4 Players] (3)

* Stage 3 of 3 - TBC





Stage 1 of 3 - Use rifts [Rec: 4 Players] (10)

* Stage 2 of 3 - Drive cars or trucks through rifts [Rec: 4 Players] (10)

* Stage 3 of 3 - TBC





Stage 1 of 3 - Upgrade weapons to Uncommon rarity [Rec: 4 Players] (4)

* Stage 2 of 3 - TBC

* Stage 3 of 3 - TBC





Visit all named locations in a single match [Rec: 4 Players] (17)





Here's a breakdown of details you should know to assist you when taking on the full list of Fortnite XP Xtravaganza Week 11 challenges in Season 4 Week 11:

Deal damage with Scoped Weapons [Rec: 4 Players]

There are several scoped weapons you can use for this, including the sniper rifle and scoped assault rifle. It's best to attempt this in Team Rumble mode, as you have more opportunities to deal damage there and get to keep hold of any scoped weapons you've found if you're eliminated.

Use superpowers to eliminate opponents [Rec: 4 Players]

There are a number of ways to obtain superpowers you can used to eliminate opponents, such as defeating Doctor Doom or Iron Man then collecting their power up, and you can also find them by shooting down the drones hovering around Fortnite Quinjet Patrol landing sites. However, the easiest method is to play the Marvel Knockout LTM, as you automatically receive a set of powers at the start of each round.

Use rifts [Rec: 4 Players]

Drive cars or trucks through rifts [Rec: 4 Players]

You'll find Fortnite rifts dotted around the island, near locations such as Stark Industries that have beamed in from the Marvel universe. These rifts disappear a few seconds after they've been used, so try to collect them as soon as you can and don't be surprised if some are not available in the later stages of a match. Once you reach the second stage, you'll need to find Fortnite cars or trucks to drive through them, to make things more difficult.

Upgrade weapons to Uncommon rarity [Rec: 4 Players]

To improve a weapon you need to take it along with some mats to one of the Fortnite weapon upgrade benches, then interact with the bench with the weapon selected. Upgrading a Common (grey) to Uncommon (green) weapon only requires 10 each of wood, stone, and metal, so shouldn't be difficult to manage. Work on this challenge in the standard modes, as only rarer weapons tend to spawn in Team Rumble.

Visit all named locations in a single match [Rec: 4 Players]

This is a tough challenge to beat on your own, so if you can then enlist the help of some squadmates to share the workload. Either way, you want to grab one of the Fortnite helicopters as soon as you land then start flying around the island, collecting the named locations outside the storm circle first before working your way through the remainder. You just need to fly over the named location for it to count, so you can keep the Choppa high in the sky to avoid any errant gunfire sent your way from opponents.

