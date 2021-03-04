Fortnite Week 14 quests - how to wrap up all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 14

The Fortnite Week 14 quests have two different threads running through them, with one following a culinary journey while the other involves driving cars to different locations on the island. This ties these Fortnite quests together nicely, so get ready to search for cookery books, round up some ingredients, then check out several of the kitchens found in the finest dining establishments. You'll also need to employ your best motoring skills in Fortnite as you zoom between points of interest, so watch out for wayward pedestrians and try not to break down. If you're ready to go, then we've got everything you need to know to steer you through the Fortnite Week 14 quests.

Fortnite Week 14 quests Season 5

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Stage 1 of 4 - Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs (4)

Stage 2 of 4 - Harvest fruits and vegetables (8)

Stage 3 of 4 - Earn Bars to hire a Character (150)

Stage 4 of 4 - Visit different restaurant kitchens (2)





Stage 1 of 3 - Drive vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park (1)

Stage 2 of 3 - Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner (1)

Stage 3 of 3 - Drive vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake (1)

If you'd like some extra information to guide you through these assignments, we've got all the details for the complete set of Fortnite Week 14 quests in Season 5:

Collect Cookbooks from Pleasant Park and Craggy Cliffs

There are five Fortnite cookbooks in each of those locations, meaning you don't have to visit both to collect enough of them. Those in Pleasant Park can all be found in kitchens, though the locations are a bit more varied in Craggy Cliffs.

Harvest fruits and vegetables

Fruits and vegetables are the various types of Fortnite foraged items you can find around the island, and to harvest them you just need to pick them up. If you're looking for a quick fix then the Fortnite Orchard to the north of Colossal Coliseum is the best location, as there are plenty of apples, cabbages, and Noms boxes in the area.

Earn Bars to hire a Character

There are various ways to earn Fortnite gold bars, including eliminating opponents and collecting them from safes or chests. However the fastest method is to speak to one of the Fortnite characters and take on their side quests as these are often simple tasks, or requesting Fortnite bounties from them as you still receive bars even if another player poaches your target.

Visit different restaurant kitchens

Although you can find places serving food all over the map, there are only four eateries that officially count as having Fortnite restaurant kitchens, so make your way to two out of Sticks, The Pizza Pit, Butter Barn, and The Durrr Burger.

Drive vehicle from Sweaty Sands to Pleasant Park

Drop off a vehicle at the gas station in Lazy Lake or Catty Corner

Drive vehicle from Pleasant Park to Lazy Lake

All of these quests involve getting one of the Fortnite cars and driving it from A to B, though you should visit the Fortnite gas pumps before you set off to ensure you don't end up running out of fuel on the way. When dropping off a vehicle at Lazy Lake or Catty Corner, remember to get out of it after you reach the gas station otherwise it won't count.

