Fortnite Week 13 quests - how to finish all of the Epic Quests in Season 5 Week 13

It seems that the Fortnite Week 13 quests have strong ties to the ongoing storyline for this season, which makes sense as things are looking to draw to a close in the next few weeks. Several of these weekly Fortnite quests revolve around Hunter's Haven, which is a base for the Imagined Order, including one of the locations where you can scan a server to retrieve further data on their activities. Aside from that, you'll also be involving yourself in another big Fortnite plot point by smashing up crystal trees and entering the Zero Point itself, so we've got all the information on the Fortnite Week 13 quests right here.

Fortnite Week 13 quests Season 5

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Scan a server at a Surface Hub (1)

Throw Fruit at Hunter's Haven (3)

Damage opponents at Hunter's Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row (300)

Pistol Damage (300)

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks (1)

Enter the Zero Point (1)

Destroy Crystal Trees (5)

If you're looking for some additional pointers to get through these tasks, then here's all the information you need for the complete list of Fortnite Week 13 quests in Season 5:

Scan a server at a Surface Hub

Don't be fooled by the description mentioning the surface, as you'll need to head deep underground to find a Fortnite server at a Surface Hub, and we've got all the details on the three possible locations you can scan them.

Throw Fruit at Hunter's Haven

Hunter's Haven is on the southern edge of the desert, and if you don't bring fruit with you there are several Noms boxes in the area to search. Highlight a fruit in your inventory, then aim and pull the trigger to throw it – you should be able to throw the same piece of fruit multiple times if you're short.

Damage opponents at Hunter's Haven, The Orchard, and Retail Row

We've already mentioned where Hunter's Haven is, then you have the Fortnite Orchard to the north of Colossal Coliseum, and Retail Row towards the southeast of the island. As always, the easiest way to rack up damage is in Team Rumble mode.

Pistol Damage

This is another quest best suited to Team Rumble mode, so secure a pistol then use that exclusively to target opponents until you reach the target damage.

Bathe in the Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks

Forget the tanks found at the bottom of the cooling stacks, as you'll need to head inside the main Kevolution Energy building to bathe in the Fortnite Purple Pool at Steamy Stacks.

Enter the Zero Point

The Fortnite Zero Point is above the desert in the middle of the island, and the easiest way to enter is to glide into it from the battle bus at the start of a match.

Destroy Crystal Trees

There are Fortnite Crystal Trees dotted all over the desert, though if you want to destroy five of them quickly there are several groups of them on the north side, including around Risky Reels.

