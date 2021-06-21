When is the Fortnite Thanos Cup: event date, rules, and how to participate

He may be a villain, but he sure is popular in Fortnite: Marvel’s Thanos will have his own Fortnite tournament event, the Thanos Cup, on June 21st. Although you can buy it in the Fortnite Item Shop a few days after the event, a high placement in the Thanos Cup will get you the exclusive Thanos skin for free.

Here’s all the information on the Fortnite Thanos Cup you need. Check the Thanos Cup event date and start time, the competition rules, the regions and the scoring system below.

Thanos Cup starting time in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Thanos Cup takes place on June 21st in Fortnite and will last for 3 hours. Fortnite hasn’t announced an official starting time, but it looks like it’s around 7 PM for each region. To see the exact starting time for the time zone you’re in, log in to Fortnite, click ‘competitive’, and look at the timer (it will tell you how many hours you have to wait until the Thanos Cup starts).

How to participate in the Thanos Cup Fortnite event

Entering this Fortnite event is pretty easy; just log in the game and find the Thanos Cup under the ‘compete’ tab. However, make sure you meet the following requirements:

Be at least 13 years old.

Have two-factor authentication enabled.

Have an account level of at least 30 (that’s only a level requirement though; don’t worry about your rank).

Furthermore, this is a duos event. Find yourself a teammate to enter the Thanos Cup together.

Thanos Cup rewards - regions and leaderboard rules

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you manage to rank high enough during the Thanos Cup, you’ll be rewarded with the Thanos Outfit and Infinity Gauntlet Back Bling before they’re released in the Fortnite Item Shop on June 26th. Here’s how high you have to place to get the rewards:

Europe: 1st - 3,375th

North America East: 1st - 1,575th

North America west: 1st - 600th

Brazil: 1st - 1,050th

Asia: 1st - 375th

Oceania: 1st - 225th

Middle East: 1st - 300th

If you don’t make the leaderboard in your region but you still manage to get at least 8 points, you will receive the ‘Thanos Watches!’ cosmetic spray.

Fortnite Thanos Cup scoring rules

So how do you get a high score during the Thanos Cup? Here’s how you get points:

Every elimination: 1 point.

Place 45th-50th: 1 point.

40th-44th: 2 Points.

35th-39th: 3 Points.

30th-34th: 6 Points.

25th-29th: 9 Points.

24th-4th: plus 1 point for each rank (so 24 is 10 points and 4th place is 30 points).

3rd: 32 Points.

2nd: 36 Points.

Victory Royale: 42 Points.

Good luck!

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite map | Fortnite new weapons | Fortnite Season 7