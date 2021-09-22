How to emote in front of Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti

Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti has appeared at certain named locations around the island, and you'll need to emote in front of these hoodied hounds for one of the Balenciaga punchcard quests. This is part of the collab between the Spanish fashion house and Epic, along with the other challenge of collecting Fortnite Triple S Sneakers, and even though you're given the general areas to look you'll no doubt want to narrow things down in Fortnite to save time. That's where we come in, as we've got the exact Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti locations to emote at, so you can grab some Balenciaga swag for your locker.

Where are the Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As the description of this Balenciaga quest reveals, there are three separate Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti locations available to emote at, though you only need to visit one of them to complete this challenge. We've marked their locations at Retail Row, Believer Beach, and Steamy Stacks on the map above, but if you need further details for their exact placement then read on.

Where to find Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti at Retail Row

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti at Retail Row can be found around the back of the NOMS supermarket, on the northeast side of the POI. You'll see it on the brick wall between the air-con unit and the large patch of existing graffiti.

Where to find Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti at Believer Beach

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti at Believer Beach is located in the gas station, at the west end of the POI. Look on the forecourt beside the shop, on the wall between the vending machine and the payphone.

Where to find Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti at Steamy Stacks

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti at Steamy Stacks can be discovered within the northernmost cooling tower, at the north end of this POI. Go to the walkway under the cooling tower then look to the south, where you'll see it inside one of the large pillars under the support columns.

What is the Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti reward?

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you've successfully deployed an emote in front of Fortnite Shady Doggo graffiti, you'll unlock your reward for this Balenciaga quest – which is the Fashion Doggo spray. It may not be as cool as an outfit or emote, but you'll still have an exclusive Balenciaga item in your locker to deploy and impress those who know. Plus, it's a cute doggo in shades, so you can't go wrong with it!

