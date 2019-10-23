Fortnite Reboot Van locations - all the areas you can respawn your squadmates

There was a time where being down and out in a Duos or Squads match meant it was the end of the match for you, but thanks to the Fortnite Reboot Vans there's still a chance for returning to the action. Fortnite may have brought plenty of innovations to the battle royale genre, but clearly the respawn mechanic brought in with Apex Legends caught Epic's attention, as a short time after that introduction we saw this method for recovering fallen teammates pretty much reproduced with the Fortnite Reboot Vans.

This second chance for you comrades could help you turn a match around, though it's not the easiest process to pull off during a heated battle, which is why we've got all the details on how to do it and where to go to give you a fighting chance of redressing the balance.

How do Fortnite Reboot Vans work?

If you're familiar with Apex Legends' respawn beacons that dot the landscape of World's Edge, then you've already got a good understanding of how Fortnite's Reboot Vans work. When playing in a squad, downed teammates will drop a Reboot Card that you should snatch up ASAP. Once you've got their card, head on over to one of the many Reboot Vans located near points of interest to get the respawn process started. You'll need to channel at the van for a short duration in order to trigger the respawn - and once you do, its car alarm will blare out and a giant beam will shoot into the sky for all to see.

Want to know how the Fortnite Reboot Vans work? We've got all the details in our video below:

Unlike the dropships of Apex Legends, Fortnite brings dead players back to life by teleporting them onto the Reboot Van's roof one by one, without any of their previous items. Interestingly, the Reboot Van will need to cool down before you or any other squad can use it again, so you can't spam respawns if enemies are taking potshots at your newly reborn teammates.

Where are the Fortnite Reboot Van locations?

After exploring the entire updated Fortnite map, we've discovered there are now 13 Fortnite Reboot Van locations altogether - one for every named place of interest on the island. Here's a complete map of all the Reboot Vans, ready for when you need to revive other members of your squad:

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It remains to be seen how players will take to the Reboot Van and how long it'll stick around. Between borrowing the ping system and aping its respawns, Fortnite sure has taken a liking to Apex Legends' mechanics. Here's hoping Epic doesn't one day decide to add their own version of the Mozambique shotgun pistol to Fortnite.

