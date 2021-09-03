Fortnite Operation Sky Fire event coming this month to conclude chapter 2 season 7

Fortnite chapter 2 season 7 will come to an end in the upcoming Operation Sky Fire event, Epic Games has announced.

The current Fortnite Battle Pass is due to phase out a little over a week from now, and as is tradition at this point, Epic is putting on a grand finale of sorts to mark the occasion. Fortnite: Operation Sky Fire is a free, one-time event that looks poised to bring chapter 2 season 7 to an end with a bang.

Again, this is the only time you'll be able to witness this event in-game, so you'll want to mark it in your calendar and set a reminder for September 12 at 1pm PT / 4pm ET / 9pm BST. If you want to reserve your team's spot in the mission, be sure to log on 30 minutes prior to that time, as that's when the event playlist will kick off.

Epic has kindly provided a list of things to consider before the big event. On September 9 at 3pm ET, you'll want to gather up all of your Bars and spend 'em for this season's Bargain Bin Wild Week before your stash resets. You might also check off any remaining Epic Quests, Superman Quests, and exchange your Battle Stars. Remember, at the end of chapter 2 season 7 your unclaimed Battle Stars and Alien Artifacts will be automatically redeemed for rewards and styles starting with the earliest available unlocks.

