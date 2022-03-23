Where to find Fortnite Omni Chips

Fortnite Omni Chips are a new type of collectible featured in the game, and there are two ways to get your hands on them. The first is to complete the weekly Season Fortnite Quests, as cumulatively these unlock chips as you beat them, and the second is the more traditional Fortnite method of tracking them down on the island then running through them to collect. It's that which we'll be focusing on here, so read on for all of the Fortnite Omni Chips locations available so far, plus details on the Omni Sword styles you can claim with them.

Note: You need to claim the Omni Sword harvesting tool from Page 1 of the Battle Pass to enable Fortnite Omni Chips and their associated Omni Sword Quests in your game, so make sure you do this first.

Fortnite Omni Chips locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The initial crop of Fortnite Omni Chips have appeared in Greasy Grove, LogJam Lumberyard, and Mighty Monument, which you can add to your collection by visiting the following locations:

Greasy Grove Omni Chips

1) Inside the Tacos Restaurant by the condiments counter

2) On the central pedestrian crossing

3) Inside the covered seating area to the south

LogJam Lumberyard Omni Chips

4) Between stacks of timber southwest of the main building

5) In a ground floor room under the stairs in the main building

6) By some planks on the west side of the middle barn

Mighty Monument Omni Chips

7) Wooden dock on the southwest side of the island

8) Under the huge stone slab to the north of the island

9) On the sandy outcrop to the southeast side of the island

More Fortnite Omni Chips are going to be added on a weekly basis, so we'll be updating this guide with further information once they arrive.

Fortnite Omni Chip rewards

(Image credit: Epic Games)

Once you start amassing Fortnite Omni Chips, you can use them in the Omni Sword reprogram menu from the Battle Pass to claim different styles for that harvesting tool. These alter how the blades and guards look, plus the overall color of the Omni Sword and the sounds it makes when swung. Some of these have a prerequisite that you need to claim other rewards in the same category before they become available, and this is the complete list of what's on offer:

Blades (14) Lightwave Destroyer Thruster Scalpel Thorn Splinter Undercut Backslash Cleaver Sharktooth Shadow Slayer (Prerequisite: Claim 3 rewards) Pinpoint (Prerequisite: Claim 6 rewards) Hyperstrike (Prerequisite: Claim 9 rewards) Kata Scythe (Prerequisite: Claim 13 rewards)

Guards (7) Flank Rebel Bantam Knuckles Triplehorn Sleek (Prerequisite: Claim 3 rewards) Ceremonial (Prerequisite: Claim 6 rewards)

Colors (14) Inferno Hypersonic Neon Evergreen Oceanic Icestorm Sapphire Ultraviolet Amethyst Bubblegum Argentum (Prerequisite: Claim 3 rewards) Enlighten (Prerequisite: Claim 6 rewards) Crimson Quartz (Prerequisite: Claim 9 rewards) Carbonic (Prerequisite: Claim 13 rewards)

Sounds (7) Hybrid Elite Agile Alloy Jagged Power Photonic Energy Armored Charge Ultralight Plasma (Prerequisite: Claim 3 rewards) Whisper Static (Prerequisite: Claim 6 rewards)



Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | Fortnite Starter Pack | Fortnite characters | Fortnite map | Fortnite Victory Crown | How to sprint in Fortnite | Fortnite Prowler | Fortnite building removed | Fortnite Device Uplink | Fortnite Season 2