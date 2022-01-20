Where to find Fortnite Mole Team Drill Sites and interact with a computer terminal

Fortnite Mole Team Drill Sites represent the first resurgence of the Imagined Order on the new island, after they were all but eradicated by The Seven when everything flipped, and they could be using these digging machines to regain access to their underground bunkers. For one of the Fortnite quests you need to interact with a computer terminal at a Mole Team Drill Site, and as these are recently added landmarks you may not have encountered them yet in the battle royale. What impact they'll have on the Fortnite storyline and lore remains to be seen, but for now these are all of the Fortnite Mole Team Drill Sites locations you need to know about.

Fortnite Mole Team Drill Sites locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

There are currently three Fortnite Mole Team Drill Sites locations that we've identified, though it's likely that more will be deployed and we'll add them in here when they are. Mole Team: Omega is situated in the snowy valley just to the east of Logjam Lumberyard, while Mole Team: Dash are working in the clearing directly north of The Daily Bugle, and Mole Team: Ryder is found southeast of Greasy Grove by a river on the edge of the desert biome.

How to interact with a computer terminal at Mole Team Drill Sites

(Image credit: Epic Games)

To interact with a computer terminal at Fortnite Mole Team Drill Sites, you need to look for the tent covered area close to the digging machine. Inside that tent near a chest and stack of crates you'll see the computer terminal, which you need to approach and follow the interact prompt to complete this quest – using the terminal will also highlight all enemies and chests in the surrounding area for a short time, so it's worth considering using this as a tactical option during regular gameplay. It would be a sensible option to take out the patrolling Fortnite IO Guards before attempting this, as they can deal high amounts of damage to you at close range and you may get eliminated before you have chance to use the computer terminal.

