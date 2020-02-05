Fortnite Love and War challenges: How to beat all the Search and Destroy tasks in the new LTM

We've arrived in February and soon Valentine's romance will be in the air, which makes it the perfect time for a new set of Fortnite Love and War challenges to appear. Many of these link into the newly released Search and Destroy LTM, which features 6v6 matches of Attackers vs Defenders where you need to either plant or defuse a bomb while eliminating the other Fortnite team. There are currently two different maps to play this community created mode on, and working through the associated tasks that come with it will serve as a good distraction while we count down the days until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 2 arrives with us. Read on and we'll reveal what all the Fortnite Love and War challenges are, including those that haven't unlocked in the game yet.

Fortnite Love and War challenges

(Image credit: Epic Games)

These are the Fortnite Love and War challenges revealed so far:

Complete 5 Love challenges (5)

Complete 5 War challenges (5)

Complete 5 Love and 5 War challenges (10)

War: Play Search & Destroy matches (5)

Stage 1 of 3: War: Plant or Defuse a bomb in Search and Destroy matches (2)

Stage 2 of 3: War: Plant or Defuse a bomb in Search and Destroy matches (TBC)

Stage 3 of 3: War: Plant or Defuse a bomb in Search and Destroy matches (10)

Love: Place Top 15 in Duos or Squads matches with a friend (5)

Stage 1 of 3: Love: Purchase items from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (5)

Stage 2 of 3: Love: Purchase items from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (50)

Stage 3 of 3: Love: Purchase items from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (100)

The following challenges are upcoming, but have been leaked online already:

Love: Heal a teammate with a Bandage Bazooka (100)

Stage 1 of 3: War: Eliminate opponents in Search & Destroy matches (5)

Stage 2 of 3: War: Eliminate opponents in Search & Destroy matches (TBC)

Stage 3 of 3: War: Eliminate opponents in Search & Destroy matches (75)





War: Eliminate opponents or revive teammates in a single match (3)

Stage 1 of 3: Love: Earn Gold in Search & Destroy matches (2,500)

Stage 2 of 3: Love: Earn Gold in Search & Destroy matches (TBC)

Stage 3 of 3: Love: Earn Gold in Search & Destroy matches (25,000)





Love: Thank the Bus Driver in different matches (7)

Stage 1 of 3: War: Purchase a common item from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (1)

Stage 2 of 3: War: Purchase a TBC item from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (1)

Stage 3 of 3: War: Purchase a legendary item from vending machines in Search & Destroy matches (1)





War: Deal damage to opponents (1,000)

Love: Gain Health or apply Shields (500)

A lot of these challenges need to be completed in the new Search and Destroy LTM mode, however others such as placing top 15 in Duos or Squads matches with a friend or healing a teammate with a Bandage Bazooka can be done in other compatible game modes. Keep working through them as they're released to unlock new loading screens, the I Declare! emote, the Beacon Trance wrap, the Twilight Strikers harvesting tool, and more.

