Where is the Fortnite Jumpman Zone to unlock Jordan styles

If you're looking for the Fortnite Jumpman Zone, then you've no doubt just purchased the Jordan Cool Grey Bundle from the Item Store and are now trying to complete the Trickshot Challenges so you can unlock those extra styles. It's not unusual for items in Fortnite to give you these tasks to earn additional rewards, however you might find the Jordan Trickshot Style Challenges not working for some players as they're linked to an old Creative experience. If you want to find out what's happening here, then we've got the Fortnite Jumpman Zone code and the lowdown on the Trickshot Challenges.

Fortnite Jumpman Zone code

The Fortnite Jumpman Zone code you need to type into the Island Code screen to access this Air Jordan Cool Greys experience is 5519-3138-2454. This zone was originally created in 2021, allowing players to run around collecting pairs of trainers before entering MVP Rooms to take part in Trickshot Challenges. These involve sinking baskets in a variety of increasingly difficult scenarios, with rewards on offer for progressing through them.

Fortnite Trickshot Challenges not working

If you've purchased the Jordan Cool Grey Bundle from the Item Shop and are trying to complete the associated Fortnite Trickshot Challenges, you'll no doubt have discovered there's a problem with them. Unfortunately it seems these are no longer connected to the Jumpman Zone as they were when it originally launched, meaning the game won't let you take on these challenges in the Jumpman and there's no way to complete them in the standard battle royale modes which they are officially active for.

This means at present there is no way to beat the Fortnite Trickshot Challenges, so you can't unlock the additional styles for the Jordan Cool Grey Bundle. However, don't rush to use one of your refund tokens just yet – it's most likely that Epic will release a hotfix soon to unlock these styles for everyone who owns the bundle, as this will be easier than trying to fix the expired challenges.

