Fortnite Ice Boxes locations: Where to search ice boxes in Fortnite for the Winterfest challenge

Things are getting pretty frosty across the battle royale island as the festive season sets in, but in case you weren't already cold enough there are now Fortnite Ice Boxes in certain locations which you can search. Functioning much like chests, you can interact with Fortnite Ice Boxes and they'll spit out a handful of loot items including weapons and equipment to add to your inventory, and you'll need to access a couple of them in order to complete one of the Fortnite Winterfest challenges. Pictured above, they look like the typical ice dispensers you might find outside at a motel, and as with chests in Fortnite they can only be searched once per match, so if you find the front hatch is open then another player has beaten you to it. If you want to find them then read on, and we'll show you all of the Fortnite Ice Boxes locations.

Fortnite Ice Boxes locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

On the map above we've marked five Fortnite Ice Boxes locations, so you can head over to them and get searching. For the best chance of ticking off the challenge involving them in one go, head to the area marked in Weeping Woods as there are three of the units inside the largest lodge building – one on each of the floors. The full list of Fortnite Ice Boxes locations is as follows:

A5 – Outside the gas station west of Holly Hedges

B3 – On the roof of Hotel 23 in Sweaty Sands

D5 – Inside the largest lodge building in Weeping Woods

E2 – Outside the gas station south of Craggy Cliffs

G7 – On the north side of Shiver Inn southwest of Retail Row

