Fortnite highest and lowest spot locations: Dance at the highest spot and the lowest spot on the map

The Fortnite highest and lowest spot locations provide a new twist on the 'go there, do that' formula for challenges, as we've previously had to find the highest spot or the furthest out place on the compass points, but never before have we plumbed the depths of the lowest spot on the map. Get ready though as for one of the Fortnite Week 9 challenges you'll need to do just that, ensuring that you have a quick boogie once you've reached your target destinations to make them count. If you're not sure where to find the top and bottom of the island in Fortnite then let us lead the way, so you can get to then dance at the Fortnite highest and lowest spot locations.

Fortnite challenges | Fortnite Awakening challenges | Fortnite Wolverine challenges | Fortnite Fortnitemares challenges

Fortnite highest and lowest spot locations

(Image credit: Epic Games)

It's not much of a surprise that the Fortnite highest spot would be on top of a mountain, though there are several peaks to choose from across the ranges on the island. The Fortnite lowest spot is a little less obvious, though if you think about it there is one area in particular that's actually below sea level. We've marked both on the map, and have some further information on each below:

How to dance at the highest spot on the map in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite highest spot sits atop Mount Kay, found in grid G7, and the peak is marked by a very tall flagpole. This point is south of Catty Corner, and directly east from the Fortnite Weather Station if that helps you to orient yourself. Either glide down to the summit or hike up to it, then emote to dance at the highest spot on the map in Fortnite.

How to dance at the lowest spot on the map in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

As part of Aquaman's legacy on the game, we now have the Coral Castle named location in the northwest corner of the island. This would technically be underwater if the surrounding sea level hadn't dropped significantly, which therefore makes it the Fortnite lowest spot. You don't need to get too technical here, as it appears that the ground level counts anywhere within this sunken location, so bust out your favourite emote to dance at the lowest spot on the map in Fortnite and finish the challenge.

While you're working your way through these challenges, have you collected all of the Fortnite Floating Rings at Steamy Stacks yet?

Fortnite patch notes | Fortnite tips | Fortnite Creative codes | Fortnite 2FA | How to enable cross platform Fortnite matches | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get free Fortnite V-Bucks | Fortnite Starter Pack