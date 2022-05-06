Where to find Fortnite Cuddle Cruisers

Fortnite Cuddle Cruisers is one of the many landmarks dotted around the battle royale map, and as it lives on its own little island off the coast you'd be forgiven for not instantly recognising the name. However, knowing where to find it is important now that several Fortnite Omni Chips have spawned there, which is why we're here to point you in the right direction. If you want to expand your geographic knowledge, as well as your collection of chips, then we've got the lowdown on the Fortnite Cuddle Cruisers location.

Fortnite Cuddle Cruisers location

(Image credit: Epic Games)

The Fortnite Cuddle Cruisers landmark is found on a little island off the north east coast, directly east from The Daily Bugle POI and just north of the bay where you'll find several other landmarks including the remains of the Mighty Monument. The main building is split over several floors with plenty of chests around to search for loot, and on the east side is a dock where several motorboats are moored alongside Fortnite gas pumps so you can refuel them and make a quick getaway once you've done what you need to do here.

Where to find chips at Cuddle Cruisers in Fortnite

(Image credit: Epic Games)

If you've come to Fortnite Cuddle Cruisers in search of chips, then you're in luck as they're all pretty close together and easy to spot. Starting from the path to the west of the main building, you'll find the first chip at the bottom of the zipline connecting the island to the mainland. Next, head east to the building itself and make your way to the top roof deck, where the second chip is in the opposite corner to the stairs leading up. Lastly, drop down to the ocean level area below, where the final chip is sat on the dock. Grab all three, and you can successfully tick another task off your ever-expanding list of assignments.

