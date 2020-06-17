Fortnite cars: Where are the the cars in Fortnite and how to drive them

Fortnite cars is the topic on everyone's lips with the start of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3, many the question 'where are the Fortnite cars' after featuring heavily in the trailers. Question is, how do you find and drive cars in Fortnite and where can you find Fortnite car locations? We've got the details on what you need to know right here with a complete guide to the Fortnite cars.

Fortnite car locations

We'll cut to the chase: right now, you cannot drive the Fortnite cars. That's because they're not in the game yet. Much like the helicopters from last season, they have been teased in the trailer, but aren't available in-game until later in the season according to Epic. .

Now chances are this is because most of the map is currently flooded, so cars wouldn't be that useful anyway. Sharks act as the fast water-based mode of transport this time (along with the boats) so we're expecting to see Fortnite cars later down the line. The map will likely become less flooded over the course of the season, making room for cars and ground-based vehicles.

How to drive Fortnite cars

Since they're not in the game yet we can't say this for certain, but we're expecting Fortnite cars to work in the same way as the other vehicles in Fortnite. Approach it and interact to hop in, then you'll be able to switch seats at your leisure and ferry your teammates back and forth.

When we know more about the Fortnite cars including all of the Fortnite car locations, we'll be sure to let you know. Until then, have fun riding sharks!

