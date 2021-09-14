FIFA 22 Icons guide: Cafu, Casillas and van Persie new this year

The FIFA 22 Icons list has been unveiled, with three new old faces guaranteed for this year’s game – alongside a fourth to be revealed at a later date. It takes the tally of legendary players in FIFA 22 to 104, and below you can find a list of every single one. Before getting to that, we profile that trio of additions to the roster: Brazilian defender Cafu, Spanish stopper Iker Casillas, and Dutch goal machine Robin van Persie. Welcome to your FIFA 22 Icons guide.

FIFA 22 Icons: Cafu (Brazil)

(Image credit: EA)

Brazil’s most-capped player featured 142 times for his country – seventeen more than fellow FIFA 22 Icon Robert Carlos on 125. The bombarding right-back is the only player in history to have played in three consecutive World Cup finals: winning in 1994 and 2002, and finishing runner-up in 1998. He’s also a legend in Italy, for dominant spells with Roma and AC Milan.

FIFA 22 Icons: Iker Casillas (Spain)

(Image credit: EA)

This Real Madrid favourite skippered his national team to European Championship glory in 2008 and its first ever World Cup win in 2010, keeping an incredible five clean sheets in the latter tournament. Casillas won the Euros again in 2012 en route to 167 international caps, to go with five La Liga title wins and three UEFA Champions League victories.

FIFA 22 Icons: Robin van Persie (Netherlands)

(Image credit: EA)

A divisive figure in North London after giving up the Arsenal club captaincy to join rivals Manchester United, RVP’s Emirates days remain the highlight of his career. He netted 96 times in 194 games for the Gunners, adding 50 goals in 102 Dutch national team appearances. However, that United spell did make him a Premier League champion in 2012-13.

FIFA 22 Icons: The full FIFA 22 Icons list

104 players make the complete FIFA 22 list. Sorted by nation, this is the index of every legend in Ultimate Team.