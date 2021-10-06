Obviously there's a Far Cry 6 secret ending. It's a series tradition at this point that you can see the end credits roll riiight at the start, but a lot of people miss it because… well, it's a secret. That's kind of the point. Knowing when and where you can technically complete the game and walk away within the first hour isn't alway obvious. So to save you time waiting everywhere and anywhere you think you might be able to trigger the Far Cry 6 secret ending, we've broken down exactly where and how to see it.

Far Cry 6 tips | Far Cry 6 Amigos | Far Cry 6 mysterious key and locked chest | Far Cry 6 wingsuit | Far Cry 6 best Supremo and Resolver weapons | How to unlock Far Cry 6 preorder bonuses and DLC

How to get the Far Cry 6 secret ending

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

Unlike previous Far Cry games, where the secret ending is accessible from almost the very start, you'll have to play through potentially a few hours of Far Cry 6, depending on how much side mission stuff you do. The main missions that you'll need to play after your initial escape at the start and arrival on the island are Juan of a Kind, Du or Die, Fire and Fury, Fuel the Revolution, and, finally, Libertad Rising. That last mission is hard to miss as it's a bit of a set piece moment as you mount an attack on two large ships. When that's done Clara will take you off to reconvene with Juan and, after a few cutscenes, give you a speech about joining la revolution, and then leave you by a boat. You can guess where this is going…

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

For most of the game's opening, Dani has made it clear that they just want to get into a boat and head to America. At this point in the game you can do just that - get into the boat and drive off into open water. Keep going until Dani says "Not my fight" and the screen will fade to black. The game will then cut to 'three months later' and show Dani sitting on a beach listening to a news report about how President Castillio has killed Clara and ended the revolution. The credits will then roll and you can walk away content in the knowledge you've finished Far Cry 6. Or you can continue at the menu, carry on from the point Clara left you at the boat and get the credits the long way around.