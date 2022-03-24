Far Cry 6 free weekend starts today alongside a Stranger Things crossover

Far Cry 6 will be hosting a free weekend from Thursday 24th till the 27th Sunday, on Xbox, PC and Playstation.

Ubisoft announced the free to play weekend on the 22nd of March, in a blog post which also detailed the new DLC in collaboration with Netflix series Stranger Things. After the free to play weekend, players will be able to keep any progress they make and purchase the game and its season passes for discounted prices of up to 50% in various stores.

Pick it up direct from the Ubisoft Store, and you'll get 50% off until the end of March. Across Xbox, PlayStation, and PC via the Epic Games Store, you'll be able to get 50% off multiple editions of the game, although Sony's discount doesn't extend to the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of the game. If you really like what you see, you'll also be able to grab discounts on the game's Vaas and Pagan Min-themed DLC.

Alongside the free-to-play weekend, the game has announced its crossover with Netflix's Stranger Things. The mission, dubbed 'The Vanishing' will bring a stealth-horror-survival feel to Far Cry 6's traditionally tropical setting. Players will be able to play a twisted version of Yara where Dani discovers islanders are disappearing and no one is safe.You'll be able to explore the locations from the TV show, and use reskinned versions of the flamethrower and shotgun.

Our Far Cry 6 review outlined a game that still revelled in the series' signature chaos, but didn't necessarily revolutionise the franchise. Still, if you're a Far Cry fan who hasn't managed to pick the latest title up yet, this weekend is a great way to do so.

