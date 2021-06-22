Emilia Clarke is "down" for staying in the MCU after Secret Invasion

Emilia Clarke has talked about the future of her MCU character. The actor is set to appear in Marvel's Secret Invasion Disney Plus series.

When asked by The Hollywood Reporter if she was prepared for the next ten years of her life to potentially be occupied by the MCU, Clarke replied: "I mean, I should be so lucky is what I'll say to that. Everyone I know and everyone I've spoken to who is a part of the Marvel universe – and actors talk! Everyone has only the highest praise to offer. There's a reason why actors stay in it. They're so loved because they're having loads of fun. So I'm down for that. Sure!"

Details on Clarke's Marvel character are being kept under wraps, and most of Secret Invasion is shrouded in mystery. We do know that it will focus on the Skrulls, shapeshifting aliens first introduced in Captain Marvel, and that Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn will star, reprising their respective roles of Nick Fury and the Skrull Talos. It's also reported that Kingsley Ben-Adir will be playing one of the villains of the series, with Olivia Colman set to play an undisclosed role. Plus, Kevin Feige has scaled back expectations of the show by indicating it won't be on the same scale as the comic book series of the same name, which he pointed out includes more characters than were seen in Avengers: Endgame.

This isn't Clarke's first time in a franchise, having appeared as both Daenerys Targaryen in Game of Thrones and Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story. She also portrayed Sarah Connor in Terminator: Genisys. Most recently, Clarke released her own comic titled M.O.M.: Mother of Madness.

Secret Invasion is just one of many Marvel TV shows headed our way, following on from WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and the currently releasing Loki. This year is also expected to see the debut of What If…?, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel – and in the future we can look forward to titles like Ironheart, Moon Knight, and Armor Wars.

Loki is dropping its six episodes weekly on Disney Plus now, and you can see our Loki release schedule to find out exactly when the next episode will arrive. In the meantime, check out our guide to watching Marvel movies in order to get up to speed on the MCU, and find the best Disney Plus prices and deals.

Find the best Prime Day TV deals right here.