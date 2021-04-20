Marvel Secret Invasion series at Disney Plus adds Emilia Clarke to the cast

According to Variety, just a day after news regarding Olivia Colman being in talks to join Marvel’s Secret invasion Disney Plus series, Emilia Clarke is reported to be in final negotiations to join the cast, including Samuel L. Jackson.

The Game of Thrones star’s role is unknown, of course. Both Clarke’s reps and Marvel Studios declined to comment. If the reports hold, however, this will be Clarke’s first go at a Marvel property.

Secret Invasion will follow the Skrulls – shape-shifting aliens introduced in Captain Marvel and seen again in Spider-Man: Far From Home – who has been hiding in secret on Earth for years. The series script will come from Kyle Bradstreet with One Night in Miami's Ben-Adir to play the main villain.

For Clarke, this is not her first go at a popular franchise. Along with Game of Thrones, she also appeared in the Terminator movie franchise. She played Sarah Connor in the 2015 entry Terminator Genisys. In an interview with Vanity Fair, she mentioned being glad flopped because the project was a chore to make, thanks to director Alan Taylor. "He was not the director I remembered. He didn't have a good time. No one had a good time, " Clarke said.

Hopefully, for Clarke and everyone else involved, the Secret Wars set will be a much better experience. There currently no reports of who will helm the project that will soon join WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and Loki – which debuts on Disney plus on June 11.