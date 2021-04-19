Marvel's Secret Wars Disney Plus series adds Olivia Colman to cast

The Crown star Olivia Colman is currently in talks with Marvel to join the upcoming Disney Plus series Secret Wars alongside Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

If Colman ends up joining the cast she’ll finally be fulfilling a wish to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe – a Marvel baddie, something she mentioned in an interview with Vulture a few years ago.

"I’ve always wanted to play a Marvel baddie. I’m not sure I fit the mold, though. Like a powerful, extraordinary woman. Somebody with superpowers would be really fun, but I’m not sure how many middle-aged women they have in Marvel… I imagine that dream is gone, but that would be amazing."

Marvel made no further comment regarding Colman's potential involvement.

The Disney Plus series will most likely be based on the same plot as the comic series written by Brian Michael Bendis in 2008. It featured a crossover event revealing the Skrulls – the shapeshifting aliens introduced to the MCU in Captain Marvel – had infiltrated Earth for several years while secretly capturing and then posing as some of the most powerful Marvel superheroes.

There are currently several directors being eyed to helm a script from Mr. Robot series writer Kyle Bradstreet.

Colman, who spent the last couple of years playing Queen Elizabeth II in the Netflix hit series The Crown, recently lent her voice to the Sony Pictures animation feature The Mitchells vs the Machines, which is set to be digitally released on Netflix on April 30, 2021.

Check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus to watch right now.