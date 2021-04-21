Moms are superheroes - literally - as Emilia Clarke goes from Game of Thrones to comic books

Game of Thrones (and possible MCU Secret Invasion) actor Emilia Clarke will enter the world of comic books with M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, a three-issue limited series coming from Image Comics in July. Clarke will co-write the title alongside Marguerite Bennett, with art from Leila Leiz.

(Image credit: Image Comics)

The story focuses on Maya, a young mother who is also a scientist and super-hero with "freakish" powers – hence the title Mother of Madness.

"In M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, the mayhem begins with Maya, under-the-weather scientist by day, over-the-top superhero by night, and badass single mom 24/7," reads Image's description of M.O.M.: Mother of Madness.

"Deadpool action collides with Fleabag comedy when Maya activates her freakish superpowers to take on a secret sect of human traffickers," it continues. "Each installment of the series will be an extra-length issue filled to the brim with comedy and chaos."

Clarke herself is no stranger to genre roles, having played Game of Thrones' Danaerys Stormborn for the show's entire run. She's also reportedly in talks to join Disney Plus's MCU show Secret Invasion. And, given Clarke's usual occupation as an actor, it's perhaps no wonder she resembles the title character's secret identity in Leiz's art.

But this is Clarke's first foray into the comic book medium itself, and she's focusing her efforts on taking literally the idiom that moms are 'superheroes' – a common refrain for those of us who have extra-special-hard-working mothers in our lives (hi mom!).

"We're always calling mothers superheroes, and I'm like, what if they were? What if they legitimately were superheroes?" Clarke tells Entertainment Weekly, who first announced M.O.M.: Mother of Madness.

"Maya has had a very hard life, and she finds herself in a place where everything that makes her unique, she hates and is ashamed about. It's only in the discovery of her powers that she finds her true acceptance of who she is."

Here's a gallery of interior pages, along with the main cover from Jo Ratcliffe:

Image 1 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics) Image 2 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics) Image 3 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics) Image 4 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics) Image 5 of 5 (Image credit: Image Comics)

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness #1 (of 3) goes on sale on July 21 with covers from Jo Ratcliffe and Jen Bartel.

