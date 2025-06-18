Another Avengers: Doomsday character with a connection to Thunderbolts hero Sentry might have been accidentally revealed by Marvel

Another Avengers: Doomsday character may have been accidentally revealed thanks to a filming permission filed by Marvel... though, it might not be one you'd expect.

According to the BBC, Marvel has filed a planning permission to shoot Avengers: Doomsday in Berkshire, UK. Per the report, "plans included with the application say a house – referred to as Annie Reynolds' house."

Annie, played by Molly Carden, is the mother of Robert Reynolds aka Bob aka the Sentry, who we first met in Thunderbolts.

In one particularly heartbreaking scene, Annie has a rather negative reaction to Bob's attempt to stop his father's abuse, telling him that he "always makes it worse." Sentry's backstory and entry into the MCU is quite a bit different from his comic book arc, where he erases himself from everyone's memory to try to stop his supervillain counterpart the Void – that's far too similar to the events of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If the Avengers: Doomsday filming location is real (as opposed to a code name), this could very well mean that Marvel is planning to further develop the Sentry and turn him into the force needed to defeat Doctor Doom. The cast of Avengers: Doomsday is already pretty stacked, and we know that all of the Thunderbolts (aka the New Avengers) will indeed be returning.

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on May 1, 2026. Avengers: Secret Wars will release on May 7, 2027. For more, check out our list of all the upcoming Marvel movies and shows you need to know about.