Division 2 Eagle Bearer guide: How to get the Exotic Assault Rifle

The Division 2 Eagle Bearer is the final exotic being added to The Division 2 for now, and it's the name of the exotic assault rifle. The Division 2 Eagle Bearer exotic was added to the game with the introduction of the Operation Dark Hours Division 2 raid, so it shouldn't come as a surprise that the way of obtaining the Division 2 Eagle Bearer is via the raid. Unfortunately though, it's not quite as simple as that, so read on for everything we know about how to get the Division 2 Eagle Bearer Exotic Assault Rifle.

The Division 2 Eagle Bearer Exotic Assault Rifle talents

Image credit: WiLLiSGaming/YouTube (Image credit: WiLLiSGaming/YouTube)

Before we jump into the method of acquiring the Division 2 Eagle Bearer, let us take a look at some of its talents:

Eagle's Strike: Accuracy increases as you continuously fire, up to 100%. Headshot kills grant +100% Reload Speed, +35% Damage, and the Tenacity buff for 10s. The strength of Tenacity is increased by 1% for body shots and 5% for headshots.

Accuracy increases as you continuously fire, up to 100%. Headshot kills grant +100% Reload Speed, +35% Damage, and the Tenacity buff for 10s. The strength of Tenacity is increased by 1% for body shots and 5% for headshots. Tenacity: 20-80% of damage taken is delayed until the buff expires. All of the total delayed damage is reduced for each enemy killed while the buff is active, up to 100% with five kills.

20-80% of damage taken is delayed until the buff expires. All of the total delayed damage is reduced for each enemy killed while the buff is active, up to 100% with five kills. Protected Fire: While holstered, gain +10% bonus armor while firing your current weapon.

As you can see, the Eagle Bearer becomes an absolute monster the more you use it. Aim for headshots and you can obtain 100% accuracy, which is invaluable, especially if you're playing on PC where headshots are easier to obtain. But how do you get the Eagle Bearer in The Division 2?

How to get the Eagle Bearer in The Division 2

Image credit: MarcoStyle/Twitch (Image credit: MarcoStyle/Twitch)

To obtain the Eagle Bearer, you need to beat the Division 2 raid, Operation Dark Hours. It's not quite that simple though because it's not a guaranteed drop. Instead, the Eagle Bearer is a random drop from any of the raid's four bosses, but since a lot of people who have completed the raid still don't have the weapon, it doesn't seem to have a significantly high chance of dropping.

The only guaranteed way to obtain the Eagle Bearer exotic is to beat the raid five times. Yeah... that may sound easy enough, but the raid is far more difficult than anything we've seen in The Division 2 before. Beating it five times will allow you to open the locked chest in the back of the plane after beating the final boss. You better get grinding!