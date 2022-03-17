A Daredevil reboot has seemingly entered production, according to industry report

Just days after Daredevil moved from Netflix to Disney Plus, reports have emerged that Matt Murdock could be getting the reboot treatment.

Production Weekly, an industry magazine that reports on which movies and shows are entering production, lists "Deadpool reboot" in the latest round of listing, released March 17.

Marvel's Deadpool 3, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter, all three of which have had confirmed updates over the last week – Deadpool 3 added Shawn Levy as director, Madame Web has seen Sydney Sweeney join the cast, and Christopher Abbott joined Kraven as villain The Foreigner.

Does this mean Marvel Studios are imminently bringing back the masked vigilante? That certainly seems to be the case, though no one at Marvel has confirmed the news. Recently, Charlie Cox spoke about a potential Daredevil season 4, revealing that, should another season go ahead, then it would essentially be a soft reboot.

"I don't think it makes sense to pick up where we left off," he told an audience at the 2022 Middle East Film and Comic-Con. On where a new season could pick up, he added: "A few years have passed. It's Daredevil but it's re-imagined, it's slightly different. Do you know what I texted my friends when I found out this was all happening? 'Born again'."

Those two words could be incredibly important for any future Daredevil antics. Born Again was a Daredevil comic book run that saw the eponymous superhero going insane at the hands of Kingpin after the villain discovered Murdock’s secret identity by bribing his former secretary, Karen Page, now a failed actor and heroin addict. Kingpin then became obsessed with killing Daredevil.

It's also worth noting that Vincent D'Onofrio, who portrayed Kingpin, previously revealed to GamesRadar+ that he approached returning as his villain in the Hawkeye Disney Plus series as having the same emotional arch as seen in Daredevil.

"I'm approaching it as if it's after the Blip, everybody's returned, and it's the same emotionally and character-wise," he said. "I play him exactly the way he was in Daredevil."

Should the Productions Weekly report prove accurate, then expect to see any new Daredevil seasons – whether straight reboot or continuation of the original three seasons – on Disney Plus, which recently gave a new name to the former Netflix Marvel shows: The Defenders Saga.

While we wait for Marvel to confirm Daredevil's future, be sure to check out our guide to how to watch the Defenders Saga in order.