Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Sony's Madame Web

Euphoria and White Lotus star Sydney Sweeney is set to star opposite Dakota Johnson in Madame Web, a new Spider-Man spin-off from Sony Pictures.

Not many details have been released about the upcoming film, leaving comic book fans with many questions. Madame Web, who made her first appearance in The Amazing Spider-Man #210 back in 1980, is typically is portrayed as an elderly woman with psychic abilities. In the comics, as well as the 1990s Spider-Man animated series, the mysterious hero rarely ever leaves her spider throne and hardly interacts with any of Marvel’s heroes or villains. It's possible that the cinematic adaptation will provide a backstory for the mystic and dive deep into her past, with Johnson playing both a young and old version of the character.

According to Deadline, Sweeney's exact role remains unknown but the actor will play a significant character. She recently generated quite a bit of buzz for her emotional performance in season 2 of HBO's immensely popular teen drama Euphoria, and is set to star in Tony Tost's directorial debut National Anthem alongside Halsey, Eric Dane, and Simon Rex. Sweeney is currently filming Silver Star, a Bonny-and-Clyde type of crime drama helmed by French director Ruben Amar.

Madame Web joins Venom, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, Morbius, and Kraven the Hunter as the latest installment in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, which serves as its own entity separate from the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

