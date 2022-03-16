Disney Plus gives Netflix's former Marvel shows an official title

Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders have a new home – the Marvel shows, all formerly on Netflix, are now available alongside the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus. Of course, Disney was never going to call them the "Netflix Marvel shows" on its own streaming service, and has given the series a new name.

The shows are being cumulatively titled "The Defenders Saga", as signaled on Disney Plus. The title makes sense, as they are all interlinked with one another and the crowning, Avengers-like team-up is called The Defenders. And everything's a "Saga" these days. Check out the official labeling below.

(Image credit: Disney Plus)

The Defenders Saga brings together six shows that were formerly on Netflix – Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, The Punisher, Iron Fist, and The Defenders – but their place in the wider MCU is harder to pin down. Our Marvel timeline does a sturdy job of putting them in some sort of working order, but, as the series go on, the references to the events of the Marvel movies are less and less, and therefore where exactly they take place in the MCU is difficult to work out. We do know, though, that they all take place after The Avengers, as the first season of Daredevil (the first show to be released) references the incident in New York.

As of writing, when you go on Disney Plus, the streaming service breaks the main Marvel movies and shows (and One-Shots) into phases, but these do not include The Defenders Saga. Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. also falls outside of the main phases – and there remains a question as to whether that show, which is not part of The Defenders, is still canon, especially as multiple timelines are involved.

For now, we finally have The Defenders Saga on Disney Plus. And if you're intending on doing a marathon watch, then be sure to check out our piece on how to watch The Defenders Saga in order. For more Marvel goodness, check out our round-up of all the new Marvel TV shows heading your way soon. That includes Spider-Man shows – because, yes, Sony is moving full speed ahead with its own, non-MCU-but-kinda-MCU series of Marvel movies.

And if you're looking for a full MCU rewatch, then be sure to read our guide on how to watch the Marvel movies in order.