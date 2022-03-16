Here's what Charlie Cox has recently said about Daredevil season 4

Following a turbulent few years on Netflix, Daredevil has finally arrived on Disney Plus. The question on everyone's lips now, though, regards whether Matt Murdock's adventures will continue into the future.

Charlie Cox, who plays the blind vigilante, has spoken about what the future may hold in a potential Daredevil season 4. "I don't think it makes sense to pick up where we left off," he told an audience at the 2022 Middle East Film and Comic-Con. The actor went on to discuss the potentials of the multiverse.

"In keeping with a lot of things in the MCU now, where there's this alternate reality thing going on, what they've done with Spider-Man, and the animation Spider-Verse, it's a good time to have this."

Cox recently appeared in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which brought multiple versions of Spider-Man together. However, his version of Daredevil, while unconfirmed, certainly seemed in line with the Netflix-but-now-on-Disney Plus shows. In fact, Vincent D'Onofrio, who portrayed Kingpin, previously revealed to GamesRadar+ that he approached returning as his villain in the Hawkeye Disney Plus series as having the same emotional arch as seen in Daredevil. "I'm approaching it as if it's after the Blip, everybody's returned, and it's the same emotionally and character-wise," he said. "I play him exactly the way he was in Daredevil."

With all that in mind, Cox's follow-up comments on where a potential new Daredevil season could go are interesting. "A few years have passed," he said. "It's Daredevil but it's re-imagined, it's slightly different. Do you know what I texted my friends when I found out this was all happening? 'Born again'."

Those two words could be incredibly important for any future Daredevil antics. Born Again was a Daredevil comic book run that saw the eponymous superhero going insane at the hands of Kingpin after the villain discovered Murdock’s secret identity by bribing his former secretary, Karen Page, now a failed actor and heroin addict. Kingpin then became obsessed with killing Daredevil.

Story elements were borrowed by the show, including when Daredevil discovers his mother is a nun in season 3, and she nurses him back to health after he nearly dies in The Defenders (by The Hand rather than by Kingpin). Daredevil was essentially "born again", but that territory could very well be re-used in a potential Daredevil season 4, especially when you consider many years have passed since season 3 – and a few major events have happened in the MCU, such as Thanos' snap.

What's clear, though, is that Cox and D'Onofrio are both keen to continue playing their Marvel characters into the future. Fingers crossed Kevin Feige greenlights more appearances from them soon. While we wait, be sure to check out our guide to how to watch the Defenders Saga in order.