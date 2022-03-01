Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and Luke Cage confirmed coming to Disney Plus US and UK

Marvel’s Netflix series – and Agents of SHIELD – are coming to Disney Plus this month.

As announced by Disney, Daredevil, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, The Punisher, The Defenders, and Agents of SHIELD will all be available to stream on the service from March 16. The shows are also coming to Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

There is, however, a minor catch. All US subscribers will be asked to set parental controls to keep age-gated content (such as The Punisher, which is worlds away from Disney’s family-friendly fare) away from the prying eyes of youngsters.

This comes just after the news that the likes of Daredevil and Jessica Jones would be leaving Netflix, a move that was met with dismay by Marvel fans worldwide and those eager to keep hold of some of the streamer's most critically-acclaimed series.

While the Netflix content being integrated into Disney Plus' library is largely going to be a move to help streamline Marvel's previous output, there is still a future for a handful of its roster in the MCU.

Charlie Cox is back as Matt Murdock/Daredevil, returning in Spider-Man: No Way Home as Peter Parker's "really good lawyer" in one cameo scene. He's even hinted that he knows what's next for The Man Without Fear.

Kingpin actor Vincent D’Onofrio, meanwhile, made a surprise return as the Big Bad going up against Clint Barton and Kate Bishop in Hawkeye. The actor told GamesRadar+ that the Disney Plus series and Daredevil exist as part of the same canon.

