Charlie Cox says "something else" is planned for his Daredevil after his No Way Home cameo

Daredevil actor Charlie Cox has hinted at the Man Without Fear's MCU future after his Spider-Man: No Way Home cameo.

Cox played the character in Netflix's Daredevil series, and after that show was canceled, it seemed like the vigilante might not find his way to the MCU for a long time. But, Cox returned as Matt Murdock for a quick cameo in No Way Home – and it seems that won't be the last we see of him.

"I know something," he told RadioTimes.com. "I don't know much, but I know there will be something else."

What that may be remains to be seen, but Daredevil will soon stop streaming on Netflix and arrive on Disney Plus instead in some territories this March. It looks like the vigilante is making himself at home in the MCU, then.

"To be asked to come back and be involved in any capacity is absolutely thrilling to me… I hope I get to do loads more for many years. I hope it never ends," Cox has said previously of his return to Marvel.

He's not the only Daredevil actor to make their MCU debut lately, either: Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin returned in Hawkeye. The actor is staying tight-lipped on the potential for further appearances, though. "It's common knowledge these days that we just don't know [what will happen next]," he told GamesRadar+.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will arrive on home release this March 22 (and the announcement even featured Tom Holland, Tobey Maguire, and Andrew Garfield recreating that famous Spidey meme).

