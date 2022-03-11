Deadpool 3 reportedly in the works with Free Guy director

Deadpool 3 is reportedly in the works, with Ryan Reynolds teaming back up with Free Guy and The Adam Project's Shawn Levy as director.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Levy is in negotiations to work alongside Reynolds on the third film in the series. The pair previously worked together on Free Guy and the upcoming The Adam Project. Levy's past director credits include Cheaper by the Dozen and the Night at the Museum trilogy.

The script is being developed by Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who also wrote the first two films, released in 2016 and 2018. Bob's Burgers' Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin reportedly worked on the project.

There's no word on a release date, or what - if any - comics the new film could draw from. While Reynolds is involved with the project, there's no word on any other stars, including Josh Brolin's Cable or Zazie Beetz's Domino.

It'll be interesting to see whether Disney's acquisition of 20th Century Fox, which produced the first two films, will see Deadpool make his way to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in any capacity, after his previous outings took place well outside the dedicated universe. Some fans think they spotted the character in the Doctor Strange 2 trailer, but Ryan Reynolds has since promised that he's not appearing as Deadpool in the movie. Given that that's pretty much exactly what Andrew Garfield said about Spider-Man: No Way Home, however - albeit it about Spidey rather Deadpool - we'll have to wait and see about that.

